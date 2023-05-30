Namilco join hands with GRFU

Kaieteur Sports – The National Milling Company of Guyana Incorporated (NAMILCO) has once again reaffirmed its commitment to support the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) by extending its sponsorship to offset the National Under19 team’s trip to Jamaica. NAMILCO has a long-standing history of supporting various educational, sporting, and community activities in the recent past.

However, NAMILCO, a loyal supporter of rugby, presented a sponsorship cheque to the GRFU Treasurer, Troy Yhip, during a brief ceremony held at the company’s Boardroom in Agricola, East Bank Demerara. The sponsorship funds will aid in covering the expenses associated with the team’s travel to Jamaica for the upcoming regional tournament. The young Green Machine is scheduled to compete in the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Senior Women’s 12s and Men’s Under-19 championship from July 12-16 at the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.

Notably, NAMILCO’s extended sponsorship to the GRFU, does not only demonstrate their continued commitment to youth rugby but it also serves as an inspiration for other entities to contribute towards the development and growth of the sport in Guyana.

Meanwhile, expressing his heartfelt appreciation during the presentation, GRFU Treasurer Yhip conveyed his gratitude to the company for their unwavering support towards local rugby throughout the years. He emphasized, “NAMILCO has been a steadfast supporter of youth rugby in Guyana for approximately twelve years. On this occasion, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the National Milling Company for their continuous and invaluable support.”

“Our U19 team is currently preparing to participate in the RAN championship for the first time since the Covid-19 hiatus, and we are extremely pleased with this sponsorship from one of our longest-serving supporters,” Yhip added.

Yhip also called upon other businesses and organizations to join hands with the GRFU in its efforts to restore the game to its former glory. He urged them to consider supporting the union as it strives to uplift and promote rugby within the region.