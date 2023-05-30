Many individuals occupying public office in our countries are misleaders

– we are authors of our own misfortune when we follow them – Professor PLO Lumumba

Kaieteur News – Many of the individuals who occupy public office and oversee the plundering of their countries’ resources by foreign agents while citizens wallow in abject poverty, cannot be, in all good conscience, referred to as leaders. They are nothing but mere “misleaders.”

This perspective was recently offered by renowned Kenyan lawyer and legendary anti-corruption fighter Patrick Loch Otieno (PLO) Lumumba. During his first appearance on the Glenn Lall Show on May 27, 2023, Professor Lumumba shared his views on the extent to which leaders of various nations should be blamed for high levels of poverty.

Professor Lumumba was keen to note that the word “leader” is not one he uses very loosely or ascribes to anyone merely because they hold office. “I dare say that most of the individuals who occupy public space in many of our countries are misleaders because many of them have been compromised. Many of them are not patriotic. Many of them do not have the interest of their countries (at heart),” Professor Lumumba said.

He further proffered that from his observations, many persons who hold office are not only easily manipulated but can even be considered fifth columnists which is a term used to describe people who are sympathetic to or are working for a country’s enemies. “To the extent that we too follow them, we are complicit and therefore, we are called authors of our misfortunate,” the African legend stated.

Expounding further, Professor Lumumba noted that there are many countries that are rich with resources and even on paper, their economic wealth and prospects are indeed glowing. He said this is the case with the Democratic Republic of Congo. He said it is one of the richest countries on Earth but there are high poverty levels because “their so-called leaders signed away their birthright.”

Professor Lumumba also cited the trail of damage often left behind by oil companies with the permission of world leaders. He mentioned in this instance, Nigeria, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and Venezuela as prime examples of this sordid conundrum. Professor Lumumba also referenced Guyana where ExxonMobil Corporation and its partners are walking away with the lion’s share of oil resources in the Stabroek Block while citizenry accepts a pittance in return.

He said what is taking place in these nations is truly a sad state of affairs. He also stressed that history has demonstrated, and certainly not once, that when the leadership of a country is respectful of its people, then those countries realize their true potential. Professor Lumumba said, “But what we see now in many of our countries, countries that are being raped on a daily basis, countries that are being abused on a daily basis, and what we have at the end of the day, are individuals who themselves are not interested and we are impoverished for this generation and generations yet to be born…” The only way to break this curse he said, is for the citizenry to start making the right demands of those politicians elected to public office and holding them accountable when they fail to deliver.