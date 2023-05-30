Inclement weather spoils opening round at Everest

GCB Girls U19 Inter-County 30-Overs tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – The opening round of the Guyana Cricket Board Girls U19 Inter-County 30-Overs tournament was washed out following showers yesterday.

Over at the Everest Cricket Club Ground, Demerara and Essequibo were set for battle before persistent showers interrupted any hint of action.

Should weather permit, Essequibo will have another go come today, when they battle Berbice at the same Everest venue, with their bout set to get underway from 10:30h.

The third and final round also set for Everest will see Demerara and Berbice locking horns in the final showdown of the competition.