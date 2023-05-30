Latest update May 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Delroy Tyrrell, Guyana’s New Swim Sprint King

May 30, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Delroy Tyrrell, Guyana’s new Swim Sprint king was dominant at the National Aquatic Centre in Trinidad where he resides last weekend.

Delroy Tyrrell

Fresh from his achievements in Trinidad and swimming in the 18 and over category, Delroy showed his superiority and talent.

Competing in four events, he won the 100 butterfly in a time of 58.14s down from 1:06s.

Delroy proved technically ahead of his peers as he powered his way to 25.95s to capture the 50m butterfly.

Though exhausted and tired from the weekend before, he wasn’t done yet. He clocked 24.51s in the 50m front crawl (freestyle) and 54.91s in the 100 front crawl.

Delroy won all his events in the 18 and over category.

Delroy secured a PAN AMERICAN SELECTION TIME when he swam 59.38 in the 100 backstroke in Trinidad and is excited to represent Guyana in October of this year.

The Pan American championships will be held in Santiago, Chile.

 

