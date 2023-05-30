Latest update May 30th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 30, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Delroy Tyrrell, Guyana’s new Swim Sprint king was dominant at the National Aquatic Centre in Trinidad where he resides last weekend.
Fresh from his achievements in Trinidad and swimming in the 18 and over category, Delroy showed his superiority and talent.
Competing in four events, he won the 100 butterfly in a time of 58.14s down from 1:06s.
Delroy proved technically ahead of his peers as he powered his way to 25.95s to capture the 50m butterfly.
Though exhausted and tired from the weekend before, he wasn’t done yet. He clocked 24.51s in the 50m front crawl (freestyle) and 54.91s in the 100 front crawl.
Delroy won all his events in the 18 and over category.
Delroy secured a PAN AMERICAN SELECTION TIME when he swam 59.38 in the 100 backstroke in Trinidad and is excited to represent Guyana in October of this year.
The Pan American championships will be held in Santiago, Chile.
Special Edition of The Glenn Lall Show with Africa’s Anti-Corruption Legend, Prof. PLO Lumumba of Kenya
Should you EVER TRUST JAGDEO???
May 30, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The 2023 AP Invitational, the first-ever World Athletics Continental Tour event in Guyana, will now be held on July 22, organiser Aliann Pompey announced yesterday. After a...
May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023
Kaieteur News – Following one week of expressing horror and offering condolences and solace to the parents of those... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The report on May 17, from the World Meteorological Organization, (WMO) that... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]