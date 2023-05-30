AP Invitational shifts to July 22

Kaieteur Sports – The 2023 AP Invitational, the first-ever World Athletics Continental Tour event in Guyana, will now be held on July 22, organiser Aliann Pompey announced yesterday.

After a four-year hiatus, the AP Invitational track and field championship was scheduled to return on Saturday, June 24, at the National Track and Field Centre in Edinburgh.

Pompey, Guyana’s Commonwealth Games 400m gold and silver medallist, saw her fifth edition of the AP Invitational, like most sports events in 2020, cancelled because of COVID-19.

According to Pompey, “The decision was made to change the date to ensure we can have a high-level competition that meets all the international standards and expectations. The new date gives us a better chance to execute all of our objectives and should be seen as a great thing – our athletes will be better prepared as it’s in the latter part of the season.”

“The financial backing of the Minister responsible for Sport, Honourable Minister Charles Ramson, the new Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) Godfrey Munroe, and his executives makes it possible to add some new features to this year’s competition that will make it a must-see event,” Pompey said.

Pompey’s decision to change the date of the AP Invitational places the event within the qualification window for the 2026 Olympics. The event, which ran its inaugural competition in 2016, saw 11 athletes move on to compete at the Olympic Games in Rio.

“I’m extremely excited about this year’s competition – the hiatus because of COVID and other factors made us all see the tremendous value of having something like this here in Guyana. I don’t think we’ve missed a beat. I believe this will be the best one yet,” Pompey said.

The Olympian pointed out that “the financial backing of the Minister responsible for Sport, Honourable Minister Charles Ramson, and the new Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) Godfrey Munroe and his executives makes it possible to add some new features to this year’s competition that will make it a must-see event.”

This year’s AP Invitational will be headlined by National 400m Record Holder Aliyah Abrams, who is having a sensational season.

Abrams recently reset Guyana’s 400m record with a remarkable time of 50.20s at the NACAC New Life Invitational in The Bahamas. Her time places her in the top five in the world this year, with only Britton Wilson, Gabrielle Thomas, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Stacy-Ann Williams running faster than Abrams in the 400m.

Already qualifying for the World Athletics 2023 World Championships in Track and Field, Abrams said one of her goals this season is to be a finalist at the event set for August 19 – 27 in Budapest, Hungary, while also “dipping under 50s.”

Pompey said that along with Abrams, the AP Invitational will feature a roster of high-level athletes from around the world.