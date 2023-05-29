We will rise from the ashes

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – The tragedy that took place at Madhia where 19 lives were lost and a number of others injured will forever be etched in our memory. The fiery death and destruction that befell us has left a traumatic scar on all of us, not just the families in Madhia; that indelible scar would be left with us for a long time. But amidst our sorrow and grief, we look forward to a better tomorrow, as we repair and rebuild our community from this tragic loss.

The tragedy itself will not go away so easily, but will stay on with us for a long time. We mourn our loss with dignity, not without hope, but with renewed strength and fortitude as we look toward the future. We cannot undo the past but we can and will redouble our focus as we learn from this horrible past event, and move forward with renewed purpose to ensure that this does not happen again.

So, we rise from the ashes as time would heal and move us on to a brighter day, one that would be life fulfilling for our children and their children coming after them.

Respectfully submitted,

Neil Adams