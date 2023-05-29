We will rise from the ashes

Latest update May 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 29, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
Kaieteur News – The tragedy that took place at Madhia where 19 lives were lost and a number of others injured will forever be etched in our memory. The fiery death and destruction that befell us has left a traumatic scar on all of us, not just the families in Madhia; that indelible scar would be left with us for a long time. But amidst our sorrow and grief, we look forward to a better tomorrow, as we repair and rebuild our community from this tragic loss.
The tragedy itself will not go away so easily, but will stay on with us for a long time. We mourn our loss with dignity, not without hope, but with renewed strength and fortitude as we look toward the future. We cannot undo the past but we can and will redouble our focus as we learn from this horrible past event, and move forward with renewed purpose to ensure that this does not happen again.
So, we rise from the ashes as time would heal and move us on to a brighter day, one that would be life fulfilling for our children and their children coming after them.
Respectfully submitted,
Neil Adams
No contracts cast in stone, except Norton and Jagdeo own!
May 29, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The Mike Parris Under-16 programme continued yesterday at the Six Head Gym in Albouystown, Georgetown. The event featured a total of nine bouts, each packed with excitement,...
May 29, 2023
May 29, 2023
May 29, 2023
May 28, 2023
May 28, 2023
Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – Ray Daggers is a man for all seasons. Having just put his body through a punishing... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The report on May 17, from the World Meteorological Organization, (WMO) that... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]