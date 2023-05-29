Latest update May 29th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

We will rise from the ashes

May 29, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – The tragedy that took place at Madhia where 19 lives were lost and a number of others injured will forever be etched in our memory.  The fiery death and destruction that befell us has left a traumatic scar on all of us, not just the families in Madhia; that indelible scar would be left with us for a long time. But amidst our sorrow and grief, we look forward to a better tomorrow, as we repair and rebuild our community from this tragic loss.

The tragedy itself will not go away so easily, but will stay on with us for a long time.  We mourn our loss with dignity, not without hope, but with renewed strength and fortitude as we look toward the future. We cannot undo the past but we can and will redouble our focus as we learn from this horrible past event, and move forward with renewed purpose to ensure that this does not happen again.

So, we rise from the ashes as time would heal and move us on to a brighter day, one that would be life fulfilling for our children and their children coming after them.

Respectfully submitted,
Neil Adams

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

No contracts cast in stone, except Norton and Jagdeo own!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

RHJ claims Best Gym as Britton walks away with Best Boxer at Mike Parris boxing event

RHJ claims Best Gym as Britton walks away with Best Boxer at Mike...

May 29, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Mike Parris Under-16 programme continued yesterday at the Six Head Gym in Albouystown, Georgetown. The event featured a total of nine bouts, each packed with excitement,...
Read More
GFF members approves 2023 amended budget at Ordinary Congress

GFF members approves 2023 amended budget at...

May 29, 2023

Akeem Crandon takes shot at NCAA D2 basketball with Barry University

Akeem Crandon takes shot at NCAA D2 basketball...

May 29, 2023

Group stage battles conclude

Group stage battles conclude

May 29, 2023

Umroa, Legay bowl Apollo to 155-run victory

Umroa, Legay bowl Apollo to 155-run victory

May 28, 2023

Rising Sun Turf Club Independence Horse Race meet postponed due to inclement weather

Rising Sun Turf Club Independence Horse Race meet...

May 28, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Don’t do it, Ray!

    Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – Ray Daggers is a man for all seasons. Having just put his body through a punishing... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]