RHJ claims Best Gym as Britton walks away with Best Boxer at Mike Parris boxing event

Kaieteur Sports – The Mike Parris Under-16 programme continued yesterday at the Six Head Gym in Albouystown, Georgetown. The event featured a total of nine bouts, each packed with excitement, the card kicked off with an impressive victory by Roopesh Balgobin, setting the tone for an afternoon of intense competition. The event provides an excellent platform for these promising young athletes to showcase their skills and passion for the sport.

The talented young boxers from Vergenoegen Boxing (VBG), Rose Hall Jammers Boxing Gym (RHJ), and Six Head Boxing Gym (SHBG) showcased their skills in the ring. Early on, Alexandro Young defeated Nickel Ramsoroop in a gripping match. Keon Britton, who had an outstanding performance throughout the event, secured a win against Jaden Lewis, with the referee having to intervene and stop the fight in the second round. Britton emerged victorious, claiming the victory by way of the Referee Stopping the Contest due to Injury (RSCI).

In another closely contested match between gym-mates, Travis Sancho triumphed over Jaden King.

The intensity continued to rise as Matthew Thomas faced off against Jerome Taylor, emerging victorious at the end of the contest. Harlington Johnson from RHJ displayed exceptional skill and determination, overpowering Joel Hinds from VBG. Shemroy Wintz showed great tenacity, defeating Rahiem Peters from RHJ in a hard-fought battle, while Jofest Jackson proved his mettle as he conquered Omali Woodroffe from the Six Head Gym.

Meanwhile, the outstanding performances of the boxers and officials were recognized at the conclusion of the event, with Rose Hall Jammers Boxing Gym clinching the prestigious Best Gym award. Vergenoegen Boxing Gym claimed the runner-up spot. Keon Britton, who showcased remarkable skills and determination, was rightfully named the Best Boxer of the event. Lawrence Assanah was honoured with the Best Referee/Judge award, and Gregory Cort received the well-deserved Best Coach award, acknowledging his invaluable guidance and support to the young boxers.

The Mike Parris Under-16 programme continues to nurture talents and promote boxing at the grassroots level, ensuring the future of the sport remains bright.