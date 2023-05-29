Ray Daggers on the move by sitting still

Editorial…

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil is playing hard and fast with the promise, prosperity, and safety of all Guyanese. The PPP/C Government, with Vice President Jagdeo in the lead, is also playing hard and fast with all that could be beneficial for this country and its citizens. Enter Ray Daggers again, and he is coming before Guyana this time with a fast of his own.

At age 65, Ray Daggers could standstill and rest easy. But he is not, not when there is this horrendous and grotesque 2016 oil contract between ExxonMobil and Guyana. While the Government and Opposition are playing fast, with platitudes and complete insincerity, Ray Daggers is preparing to begin a FAST to bring attention to the wealth of Guyana, and the poverty and plight of its peoples. This 65-year-old Guyanese stalwart is about to make the sacrifice, to lead the way, to set the example, by standing against this vile ExxonMobil contract that is nothing less than a capital crime against Guyanese.

While Bharat Jagdeo defends ExxonMobil, and now kisses what he used to curse vehemently (the same odious contract), Ray Daggers is stepping up again, and on the move. Though he is in action and on the move, on this occasion he is doing so by standing still. A FAST is to put the body under the kinds of stressful pressures that it is not usually accustomed to, and which strains tissues and constitution to a heavy degree. It is about focusing physical, mental, and spiritual energies for a powerful cause, a great void, that is the result of circumstances that just should not be. The ExxonMobil monstrosity of a contract that it foisted on Guyana, through the APNU+AFC Coalition Government in 2016, is such a compelling cause, because of the deep, wounding void that it brings and dumps on Guyanese.

This loathsome legal construction, this repugnance that calls itself an oil contract, must be capsized, it must be grounded into the dust, so that Guyanese can start over, and come to experience the rich fullness of their patrimony. Ray Daggers was part of the series of protests against the ugly ExxonMobil contract a while back. Ray Daggers took things to another level just recently, when he walked from Berbice to Essequibo through Demerara, and again it was in fervent, patriotic objection to this beastly ExxonMobil oil contract. Now, Mr. Ray Daggers, Guyanese to the marrow and the core, and all of 65 years vintage, sets himself to take his rage and resistance still higher against this despised ExxonMobil oil contract by beginning a FAST.

It is a FAST for a better contract. It is a FAST for more and for what is beneficial to all Guyanese. Ray Daggers is leading where our leaders (President Ali, Vice President Jagdeo, and Opposition Leaders Norton and Ramjattan) are fearful of going, are shrinking from doing. Instead of walking against, speaking against, or fasting against the ExxonMobil contract, these top political leaders of Guyana are shielding ExxonMobil, so that the company can exploit Guyanese more, and shaft them still more. The leaders of Guyana that the people elected are joining hands with ExxonMobil to suffocate citizens and keep them in the weak, poor, and divided state that they are.

Ray Daggers will start his FAST today, Monday May 29th. He has committed to this 12-hour daily sacrifice in front of the Office of the President. Ray Daggers is determined to continue with this groundbreaking FAST for as long as it takes to bring the needed, honest, changes not just to the ExxonMobil contract, but with an eye to all contracts in our rich natural resources (extractive) sectors. For too long, government after government have either sold out, or given away for next to nothing, or betrayed the people of this country, by getting pittances for their rich patrimonies. It is time that the attention of the world be centered on the many injustices, the economic hideousness, that one foreign company after another has inflicted upon Guyanese.

It is time for a change to this standard. It is time for other Guyanese to standup and show what they are made of. RAY DAGGERS WALKED, NOW HE IS FASTING. WHAT ABOUT YOU, GUYANA?