Over 200 joined inaugural MilesforMoms Walk, Run, Move 5K

Kaieteur News – Close to 250 participants of all ages and fitness levels gathered to celebrate the spirit of motherhood, and promote a healthy, active lifestyle as part of STRIDE592’s first MilesforMoms Walk Run Move 5K held on Saturday, May 13, at the National Park in Georgetown, Guyana.

“I am grateful for everyone who came out to make MilesforMoms a success. It was beautiful to look out and see so many of my Guyanese sisters and brothers and friends having a great time. From the many we made memories that will last a lifetime,” said Onika Jervis, founder of STRIDE592.

MilesforMoms kicked off with a Soca warm up by Guyanese artiste and fitness enthusiast, Vanilla.

Participants then set off on an electronically timed route through the National Park, up Carifesta Ave, and looped down the scenic seawall, back into the National Park where every finisher was greeted with a cold water coconut and a finishers’ medal.

Following the 5K, participants enjoyed healthy foods from porridge to provisions to salads, to refuel before gathering for the intergenerational school games. Games played were sack races, limbo, egg and spoon, three-legged race and more. Buxton Visions drummers led in singing folk songs and local vendors participated as well. Radio host at Hits and Jams 94.1 FM, Renata Bailey was the event’s emcee. Each participant was gifted a goodie bag of fresh vegetables!

The many high-fives and hugs shared during the event were a sure indication of the community connectedness and support of each other.

Guyanese designer and franchise holder of the Miss Guyana Culture Queen Pageant, Randy Madray was in attendance with the delegates of the 2023 pageant. Madray said, “I think this was a great initiative. It brought together people of all walks of life. I believe the way in which it was done was welcoming to everyone. I can really see this growing bigger and better, and with hope that the collaboration between STRIDE592 and Miss Guyana Culture Queen continues annually.”

“I am a Peace Corps volunteer living in Georgetown who is so grateful I discovered at the last minute a wonderful, healthy way to start my day. It was the best Mother’s Day gift I could give myself. I look forward to the next event!” said Kim Corrado Cernek.

It was stated that the success of MilesforMoms would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors and dedicated volunteers. Partner supporters are Healthcare International, Mobile Money Guyana [MMG], Living Turkoise, Supreme Laundromat, Global Logistic Services and Signature Moves Marketing Agency. NGO’s include The Guyana Foundation and Friends Who Care. Supporting sponsors are Hit and Jams 94.1 FM, Pollo Tropical, Cevons Waste Management, Star Party Rentals, CPR- Cell Phone Repair, Ministry of Housing and Water, Banks DIH and Massy. Team sponsors are Korje Tax Professionals Inc., Dirk Foundation, The Downer, Family Wellness International Inc., The Renaissance Group, The Virginia Guyana Association and The Mitchell Garvey Inc.

The following Influencers were in attendance: Guyana Culture Queen Pageant Finalists, Mathew Gaul of Common Cents, Prince Copping Fit, Prowell Fitness, Renata Bailey, Gabriella Chapman, Sophie Dolphin and Tianna Springer, record-breaking 400-meter athlete at the South America U20 Championships.

Building on popular culture of “School Sports”, STRIDE592 is a Guyanese homecoming celebration of healthy living, joy, family and community togetherness. Founded and registered in 2022 with local businesses and community support, STRIDE592 produces year-round fun walking and running events to enhance the exposure of the community to the health, social and economic benefits of embracing a lifestyle MOVING.

STRIDE592 events put FUN in motion, are vibrant, community-health focused, and all about showing you a great time while exploring the scenic outdoors of Guyana.

The business’ goal is to give everyone whether a seasoned athlete, first-time participant or tourist alike the chance to win their race by providing them with an amazing experience from the time they register until the moment they reach the finish line and celebration after party. STRIDE592 vowed to have its events professionally staffed with race production, medical and security teams.

Moreover, the business collaborates with local and national businesses, community organizations, schools, and governmental offices to have diverse participants and community support. Contact at [email protected] to explore ways that we can work together.