Movement for Unity and Democracy committed to abiding by ERC Code of Conduct for Local Government Elections

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – The Movement for Unity and Democracy, represented by Denzel St. Hill and Fazal Hamid, attended the signing ceremony of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) Code of Conduct for Political Parties/Groups/Individuals Contesting the Local Government Elections 2023. This significant event marks a milestone in the commitment to upholding the principles of democracy, peace, and unity in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

The Code of Conduct, which outlines essential provisions and laws to be upheld during the electoral process, is based on the Constitution of Guyana and specific articles and acts, including the Public Service’s freedom from political influence, protection of freedom of expression and assembly, non-discrimination, prevention of ethnic division, and other relevant legislation such as the Racial Hostility Act and the Representation of the People Act.

The Movement, along with other political parties, groups, and individuals, has unequivocally declared its support for the Code of Conduct, affirming the following principles:

Non-violence and Intimidation: The Movement strictly opposes and rejects any use of violence, intimidation, or plans to disrupt the campaign, Election Day, or post-election period. Threats, harassment, or any form of violence aimed at causing disruption or intimidating individuals at rallies, meetings, or gatherings are strictly forbidden. The Movement also prohibits any language that incites violence against candidates, agents, or supporters of other contesting political parties/groups/individuals. Additionally, the removal or damage of campaign materials belonging to other contestants is strictly forbidden. Finally, the use of intimidation or violence to discourage voters from participating in the electoral process is vehemently condemned.

Freedom of Expression and Non-Discrimination: The Movement acknowledges and respects the rights of political parties/groups/individuals to express their political views and conduct lawful, non-violent activities in support of their objectives. The Movement firmly opposes any intimidation of media personnel and commits to respond factually to media misinformation. Moreover, the Movement pledges to prevent its candidates, agents, and members from engaging in behaviour, speeches, or statements that denigrate individuals or groups based on their ethnicity, promote racial or ethnic tension, or incite violence. The Movement is committed to upholding the Racial Hostility Act and the Representation of the People Act.

Condemnation of Hate Speech: The Movement calls upon its supporters to refrain from any racially or ethnically derogatory expressions or actions, hate speech, or any form of racial or ethnic discrimination. The Movement vows to condemn such actions wherever and whenever they arise. Additionally, the Movement will take swift action by implementing necessary sanctions against any members found guilty of racially hostile speech.

Responsible Social Media Use: The Movement commits to removing any racially hostile or hate speech posts or comments from social media accounts affiliated with the political parties/groups/individuals. Such actions are in line with the Movement’s dedication to fostering a respectful and inclusive political environment.

The Movement, together with other signatories, acknowledges that the failure to abide by the provisions outlined in the Code of Conduct may result in necessary actions and sanctions implemented by the Ethnic Relations Commission. The Movement believes that the Ethnic Relations Commission, in alignment with its constitutional mandate, will promptly investigate and intervene to prevent any breaches of this Code, ensuring safe, peaceful, and fear-free Local Government Elections in 2023.

Today, on the 27th of May, 2023, the Movement for Unity and Democracy, represented by its General Secretary, Denzel St Hill and Proportional Representation Candidate, Fazal Hamid, affirms its commitment to this Code of Conduct, endorsing the provisions therein. The Movement views the Code of Conduct as a crucial step towards fostering a democratic society that upholds the values of unity, equality, and respect for all Guyanese citizens.

Regards

Denzel St. Hill

General Secretary

Movement for Unity and Democracy