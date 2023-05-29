I do not believe the Government even listen to or simply care

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – First of all: my deepest sympathy to the families and to the nation as a whole with regard to the death of so many young people in the prime of their lives.

The nation is in Mourning. The loss of lives especially those at a tender age is a great tragedy; in this case 19. A number of others were seriously injured while those who survived would be traumatized. I suggest a team of personnel be sent into Mahdia to counsel the children and parents. I simply cannot imagine the feelings of the parents of those children. One of the hardest things in life is to bury one’s own child.

I was dumfounded to learn that the building had only one door that was not padlocked. How can this be in a building that is fully grilled? It makes me wonder whether officials from the government visit these facilities. If they did, did they not realise that something was wrong? Did any education Officer ever visit?

One resident of the village on video alleges that Minister Pauline Sukhai would visit Mahhia and would remain in the hotel all day but does not visit the community. I am thinking that this could not be true but nevertheless this needs to be investigated. If true, does she pay her own airfare or does the Ministry?

Where were the caretakers? I was made to understand there was only one dorm’s mother. Was there no security in place? This should be a wakeup call and the authorities that they must exercise even greater scrutiny when it comes to government buildings. Maybe I am wrong but maybe because it is government buildings such scrutiny is overlooked.

I am wont to believe that the authorities do not learn from past tragedies. In fact, I do not believe the Government even listen to or simply care.

We have the Department of Public Information but in addition, each Ministry has a PR Department. I am wondering if they read the letter columns to hear what the public is saying and to respond. If not, then that should be part of their duties.

Recently, I called the PR of a Ministry. I pointed out that I wrote a couple of letters highlighting things relevant to the said Ministry. They did not even see my letters much less respond. I wrote a letter discussing the education system. No response.

On the 7th October 2021, Stabroek News published my letter captioned, “Position fire extinguishers and smoke alarm in strategic locations in every government building”.

This was after the Brickdam Police Station fire and a number of fires that burnt down schools.

No action seems to have been taken. Well, the Minister of Education, after seeing one, and another and another school burnt to the ground, did it not occur to her to put some measures in place? Where is she living? In the clouds? What about the leadership of the education department? I wrote advising on some things that need to be done to improve our performance in mathematics and English and generally to improve the standard of delivery of education, no response. I have not read anything in the press that suggests she has a strategy to improve same.

What about the President and his advisors? Where is the VP as he seems to be in all and everything? It seems as though all they are concentrating on is big infrastructure works and fast tracking approvals for EXXON. Maybe they have their reasons.

One of the problems facing this nation is a divided people, kept divided to suit the purpose of the political parties. Our people need to unite at the bottom. Only such unity of action can hold government accountable. They are not concentrating on general governance. The Micro level and needs are not in their sight.

Listen to the people’s voices. The letter column is one way. Be educated by them. Respond to them act on them.

I know there would be a lot of blame passing but I ask after all these fires at public buildings, did Cabinet ever discuss this and strategies to avert such incidents or to avert sever damages if such takes place. Well it is clear that this was not addressed as nothing was put in place. The buck stops there. Your Excellency and Honourable Vice President, over to you.

With regard to this, your government gets an “F”.

Rajendra Bisessar

Bsc Sociology, LLB