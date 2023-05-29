Group stage battles conclude

ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Championships…

Kaieteur Sports – The second and third playing dates of the Petra-organised ExxonMobil-sponsored Boys and Girls Under-14 Schools Football Championships unfolded over the weekend at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Ground, Carifesta Avenue.

A whopping 52 matches were billed to culminate the Group stage for both Divisions over the two days and they were masterfully executed. Unfortunately, there were a few walkovers but they boosted the chances of progression for the teams present.

Yesterday, the final round of the Group stage was contested which means 16 teams from the Boys’ Division will move on to the Round-of-16 while 16 teams will find the exit while the Girls enter the quarterfinal stage.

The two top teams from the eight Boys’ Groups will progress while only the top teams from the five Girls’ Groups along with the best three second-place finishers progress.

Day two – Girls’ Division…

On Saturday, the second playing date of the Championships, there was a wealth of goals being scored in the 26 contested matches, on a day that featured excellent weather for football.

In the Girls’ Division which had ten games on the card, Waramuri Top and Bartica were the most outstanding winners of the lot as they defeated St Stanislaus College and Mackenzie High, 8 – 0 and 10 – 0, respectively.

There were eight other victorious Girls teams on Saturday as East Ruimveldt won via walkover from Dora (3 – 0), Vergenoegen sank New Campbellville 5 – 1, Cummings Lodge cruised to a 5 – 2 victory over Christ Church, President’s College humbled West Ruimveldt 6 – 0, New Central got past Westminster 2 – 0, Ann’s Grove and Marian Academy needled (1 – 0) New Amsterdam and IAE, respectively, while defending champion, Charlestown, narrowly lost to Tucville with the same score line.

Among the standout individual performances were Allia Henry’s eight goals for Waramuri Top, Kimon Edwards’ six goals for President’s College, Bartica’s hat-trick scorers, Nikesha Persaud, Nicole Joseph and Candacy Robinson, Dianyes Martinez’s helmet-trick for Cummings Lodge and Esdrimar Reben’s hat-trick for Vergenoegen.

Boys’ Division…

A total of 14 victorious teams emerged from the 16 male encounters with the other two matches ending in drawn results.

The most comfortable wins on Saturday included Marian Academy’s 8 – 0 landslide over Hope, New Central High’s 6 – 0 triumph over Christ Church and Fort Wellington 4 – 1 victory over Annandale.

More comfortable wins were picked up by Chase’s Academic Foundation, who defeated North Ruimveldt 3 – 1 and East Ruimveldt, who trounced St Stanislaus 5 – 3. Mackenzie also received a walkover from St Cuthbert’s Mission.

The 2 – 1 result was the decider for a few matches which included Westminster defeating defending champion, Charlestown, Patentia prevailing against West Ruimveldt, Bartica getting the upper-hand against Vergenoegen and Cummings Lodge squeezing past Waramuri Top.

Among the more nail-biting matches was the Christianburg/Wismar versus Queenstown clash, which ended 3 – 2 in the former’s favour.

Other matches saw Dolphin, Bush Lot and Dora record 1 – 0 wins over New Campbellville, Charity and Ann’s Grove, respectively.

The two matches that could not decide winners were President’s College versus Institute of Academic Excellence and Carmel versus New Amsterdam, which ended 2 – 2 and 1 – 1, respectively.

This tournament is sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) with support from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) and MVP Sports.

Details results of Day three will be published in tomorrow’s issue.