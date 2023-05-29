GFF members approves 2023 amended budget at Ordinary Congress

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Football Federation’s Consolidated Financial Statements for 2022 and the 2023 Amended Budget were Saturday approved by regional associations, clubs and affiliate associations during the federation’s Ordinary Congress at the National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara.

GFF President Wayne Forde opened the May 27 Congress with a minute of silence for the 19 students who died in the Mahdia Secondary School Dormitory Fire and Vice President of the Essequibo- Pomeroon Football Association and Albert Tucker who passed away on May 24.

The overall focus was to candidly discuss the state of football in Guyana with an aim to take the sport to the next level across the ten administrative regions.

General Secretary Ian Alves introduced the agenda for voting and discussions. Congress accepted The President’s Report which contains the federation’s achievements between August and May, including the launch of the current KFC Elite League, national Under-13 and Under-17 youth competitions, the much anticipated historic match between Ethiopia and Guyana’s Senior Men’s National Team and the start of phase one of the multi-million Durban Park Complex and installation of the FIFA-standard floodlights at the NTC ground.

Additionally, members ratified the Independent Auditor’s Report on the 2022 Statements of Accounts which was presented by Chris Ram, Managing Partner of Ram and McRae Chartered Accountancy firm, and the new three-member Electoral Committee – Marcel Bobb, Partner of Innovative Legal and Business Solutions Inc, Attorney-at-Law Shercola Exeter-Sardina and journalist Iva Wharton – was approved.

In his address, GFF President Forde stressed on the importance of putting football and the players first as the federation focuses on ensuring good governance, accountability and capacity building at all levels.

“As always, it was my pleasure spending time with the football family, doing the important work we have all been called to do. Today’s Congress was yet another example of the high standard of good governance that guides the affairs of the GFF and its members. We are a unified fraternity dedicated to the growth and well being of our players and stakeholders,” Forde said.

Speaking after the Congress Bartica Association President Alden Marslow said capacity building is “of huge importance to us. We have been discussing it at our administrative level and we’re looking forward to all of these programmes that GFF has in mind.”

President of the Women’s Football Association Andrea Johnson added that she was pleased to see the focus has remained on the development of the women’s game in Guyana.

“I was happy to hear of the plans for the leagues, especially for Guyana’s female footballers,” Johnson noted.