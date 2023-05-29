“Baderation” Concert well-behaved

Latest update May 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 29, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – This year the Hits and Jams organized “Baderation” concert was one without incident, where hundreds of patrons packed the tarmac of the National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara and “vibed” to dancehall music until 03:00hrs on Sunday morning.
The concert was headlined by Jamaican dancehall artiste, Alkaline and featured other top artists, Jada Kingdom and Bryon Messiah along with our very own Mattic Queen.
Last year, the “Baderation” concert went viral for all the wrong reasons. It was held at the National Park and headlined Skeng, another popular Jamaican artiste. The show ended up being marred with gunshots, robbery and violence. One-year-later however, the venue changed, security was tighter and everyone enjoyed the event in a violence free environment.
