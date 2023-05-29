Ants does bite hot!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De legend, Patrick Lumumba, was in de house, virtually, on Saturday. De man was impressive!

He tell de people dat dem must not become discouraged and feel helpless because, “Even an ant can hurt an elephant.”

Deh gat some of dem in power feel dat de people are ants and Exxon is de elephant. Dem frighten Exxon trample pon dem grass. But when de people stand up, even though dem is an ant, dem can still disturb de elephant.

People now tekking a stand. A man starting a protest outside de Office of de President calling fuh accountability for de tragedy in Mahdia. And Ray Daggers gan hold a daily vigil outside de same office fighting fuh a better oil deal. Both men fighting fuh justice.

Both men may be considered as ants. But when red ants bite yuh, it does bun fuh lang.

It mek dem boys remember de story of de man who could not hold he bladder. He was driving and de had to go. So he stop in an isolated area, near a lamppost and he tek out he trophy for pass lil water.

He didn’t realize dat is in an ant nest he stand up. De man start to do a dance dat was combination of breakdance and hip-hop. De ants had de man leaping and jumping, hopping and sliding. When he done, he wet up he pants and when he go back to de car, de passengers, in typical Guyanese fashion, buss out a laugh and accuse he of peeing up he trousers. Dem ask he if he nah use pampers!

So nah underrate de ant.

Talk half. Leff half.