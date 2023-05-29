Akeem Crandon takes shot at NCAA D2 basketball with Barry University

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – National basketball player, Akeem Crandon, is taking his talent to Barry University after the former President’s College student-athlete accepted a ‘full ride’ from the Florida-based institution to compete in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Division Two.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to play college basketball at this high level and receiving a full scholarship to get my bachelor’s and master’s degree,” Crandon told Kaieteur News in an exclusive interview.

In 2021, backed by the Hope Foundation, Crandon migrated to New York to attend ASA College, where he competed in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division One.

Before migrating, Crandon excelled at both CSEC and CAPE, so it was no surprise when he chalked up an impressive GPA of 3.91 while achieving an Associate’s Degree in Health Information Technology.

The former Plaisance Guardians forward, while playing at ASA College, averaged 13 points per game, 11 rebounds and two blocks and was awarded a place on the NJCAA All-Region First Team.

Thanking the James brothers, Gordon and Shawn, for using their Hope Foundation to provide him with the opportunity, Crandon said his short-term goal is to get his Bachelor’s Degree in Bioengineering at Barry University.

“I have the opportunity to study for free just by playing basketball. But my ultimate end-goal for basketball will be to play professionally overseas and take care of my family. I have a great group of mentors from Hope Foundation supporting that dream, and once I put in the work and stay healthy, it is a strong possibility,” Crandon said.

Crandon represented Guyana in both formats of basketball, telling Kaieteur News, “It’s always an honour to play for my country and have those colours across my chest. I love representing Guyana because that’s where it all started for me in basketball. However, with my college season going on, I am not sure how often I will be available to play, but every chance I get, I will represent.”

Barry University, located in Miami, Florida, is known for its athletic programmes and academic excellence.

NBA legend, Shaquille O’Neal graduated from Barry University in 2012 with a doctoral degree in Education.