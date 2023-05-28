Umroa, Legay bowl Apollo to 155-run victory

Kaieteur Sports – Two left-arm spinners Kevin Umroa and Dennis Legay spun webs around batsmen last Sunday at Centennial Park in another round of this year’s Canadian Commonwealth Cricket Association of Toronto 40-overs competition.

The former Guyana youth cricketers helped their team Apollo embarrass Toronto Invaders bowling them out for 33 in the 16th over.

Apollo had earlier won the toss and decided to take first striking tallying up a competitive 188-9 from the 40-overs.

No batsman for Toronto Invaders was able to reach double-figures as Umroa grabbed 6-15 from 7.4 overs while Legay snatched 3-8 in his eight-overs outing.

Like in their first match against Jaguars the previous Sunday, Legay captured a hat-trick and again he was on one but Umroa proved effective to to finish off things in a thrilling and historical fashion.

When Apollo batted, Umroa proved his all-round capabilities by hitting a top-score of 51 while Kandasammy Surujnarine backed up nicely with 46 and another ex-Guyana youth player Farouk Hussain scoring 31.

Amrit Pal Singh grabbed four wickets for 35 runs from seven overs, delivering pace for the losing side.

Apollo will be back in action Saturday, June 3rd against defending champions Melbourne Sports Club at Keele Top in North York, Toronto. For Invaders, they are set to take Prime Stars the following day at the same venue.