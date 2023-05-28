The Bayou Resort: a vision of relaxation

O’ Beautiful Guyana…

Kaieteur News – During the early stages of the Global COVID-19 Pandemic, there were few recreational spaces that offered an environment that catered for the intimate bonding of families outside of their homes.

This desire for a safe, fun, yet relaxing atmosphere, gave birth to the Bayou Resort.

Businessman, Tequain Vieira saw the perfect opportunity to launch his business and officially opened to the public on May 29, 2022. The name was inspired by his mom, Sandra Kurtzious who one day during a conversation, decided it was the perfect title.

Vieira was raised in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, with his extended family and developed a passion for the outdoors, after his first trip to Fort Nassau, Berbice River, more than 15 years ago. After touring some of the beautiful sites around the country with his friends, Vieira was certain that he would one day launch his own tourist attraction.

His vision was to create a safe, private and secure environment, where friends and families can gather to enjoy a relaxing day, away from large crowds and the hustle and bustle of Georgetown.

In an interview with The Waterfalls earlier this week, the businessman shared some of the exciting features offered by the resort, which is located in Bamia, Linden Highway.

Along with a natural, free flowing creek, the resort is complimented by a kissing bridge, a beautifully designed arch- perfect for those instagram photos- and amenities necessary for a great time.

Presently, visitors 12-years-old and above will be required to pay a small entrance fee of $1,500 and just $500 for kids under 12. The Bayou Resort also offers its 20 acres of prime lands to campers. Persons staying overnight will be expected to pay a rate of $2,000. For groups of 10, the rate for utilization of the tent would be $5,000 and $2000 for a small tent housing two persons. A bar-be-que grill is already on site and available to visitors at a rate of $2000.

The resort also features a side attraction for the little ones, who can enjoy interacting with the small animals there, such as ducks, rabbits, turtles and others.

If you would like to visit, you can find this beautiful haven just off of the Linden/Soesdyke Highway, through a trail formerly known as ‘Millie’s Hideout’. It is approximately 20 minutes drive from the highway.

Just like any other business, getting the resort started was not without its challenges. “The major challenge in startup was accessibility. The trail to drive in was in a deplorable state which has since been developed to an extent by the government. Excluding that, there are not many significant challenges as construction was done utilizing raw material readily available from the area, such as clay, wood and sand,” the businessman shared.

At the moment, two persons are employed at the resort, but Vieira says he hopes to add more staff once the resort expands its operations.

Even though the resort does not presently offer cabins to its visitors, this is something the businessman plans to achieve in the near future, to make the experience of visitors even more memorable.

“In the coming months, we are hoping to construct cabins which will aid in making an overnight experience much more comfortable and relaxing. Also, we are currently assessing an area on the grounds that can be utilized for activities such as volleyball, football etcetera,” he said.

Persons can contact Mr. Vieira via cell on 592-695-8938 or make bookings via Facebook at ‘The Bayou’.