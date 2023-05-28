Ray Daggers intensifies protest with 12-hour per day fast against Exxon contract

Kaieteur News – Convinced that he must do everything in his power to ensure that Guyanese are given their fair share of the nation’s resources, Ray Daggers, the iconic 65-year-old man who recently walked from Crabwood Creek (Region Six) to Charity (Region Two) will from Monday, embark on a 12-hour daily fast to demand a change to the “lopsided ExxonMobil Contract”.

Daggers told Kaieteur News on Saturday that the fast will be done for 12-hours daily Monday to Friday, in front of the Office of the President. He intends to continue until the contract is changed in favour of Guyana.

“The vision and expectation of what my leaders should do is not yet realized.This is not only about the oil contract. I believe that all the contracts in the extractive sector should be reviewed and changed for Guyana to have her fair share. Not only oil and gas but all minerals that are being extracted from our soil,” Daggers said.

Daggers shared the perspective that Guyanese politicians have failed in the role as leaders.

“They should be there to look after the interest of the people but they are basically looking into their own interests. Somebody has to do something to bring about a change and in this case, I am the one to go in front the President’s Office every week Monday to Friday for 12 hours without food or water,” Daggers explained.

Daggers said that going without food and water and picketing the President’s Office is a sacrifice, he’s willing to make for all Guyana.

“I am inviting those, who wish to join me to come and let the President and the people of this country know we are serious about getting a change,” Daggers added while noting that no empire was built without the blood. It’s all about sacrifice and a sacrifice worth making,” Daggers continued.

Earlier this month, Daggers walked a total of 202 miles from Moleson Creek, East Corentyne Berbice, Region Six to Charity on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two and completed the walk within twelve days.

The man walked not only for a change of the ExxonMobil Contract but also to educate the masses of how the oil company has been “robbing” the country of its fair share of revenue.

“They have been shafting us, inflating costs and the more educated people are, the less they will be able to come after us and shut us up,” Daggers said as he urged Guyanese to join in the fight for a renegotiation of the oil contract.

Born in Mahaicony, Daggers lived for quite some time overseas but paid attention to key occurrences in Guyana. The man said he was inspired to undertake the walk against the Exxon contract by the unrelenting efforts by Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall, who has been fighting for a change to the Exxon contract.

“Mr. Lall has been putting forth the facts and he has done so without any help from government agencies, but with the help of his staff, and he has been providing a great service to this nation,” Daggers had said before setting out on his walk.