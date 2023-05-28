President Ali calls for unity as country heals from Mahdia dorm fire

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali has issued a call on citizens to unite in support of the families of the victims of the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire which claimed the lives of 19 children last Sunday.

During his Independence Day address to the nation, the Head of State said, “All across our country people are coming together to be pillars of strength, solace and support rather than spears of division, disruption and disunity. Together, we can transform tragedy into an opportunity for unity, compassion, and positive change. Together, we can heal the wounds inflicted upon our nation’s soul.”

President Ali submitted that unity is an antidote for a crisis. It is the balm that will bring comfort and healing, he noted.

“Let us, therefore, stand together, supporting each other, and particularly those affected by this tragedy. Let us also draw on our humanity and particularly our willingness to show empathy, to help those in distress and to lend a helping hand and supporting shoulder. This is the best way in which we can bring healing,” the President calls for.

Notwithstanding, the President’s call for nationwide support, he made it clear that his government is committed to doing all in its power to assist those affected. In this light, the President committed to establishing a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the fire, the findings of which he said will inform the way forward.

Kaieteur News had reported that the President committed to supporting the affected families affected. His commitment followed protests and calls for compensation by the victims’ families who all hail from different communities.

This publication had reported that nineteen children – 18 of them school girls and one 5-year-old boy died last Sunday night when fire swept through a heavily-grilled dormitory which housed students of the Mahdia Secondary School, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

Information reaching this publication revealed that of the 19 children, 14 children died at the scene, while five died at the Mahdia District Hospital. Among the casualties were twin sisters. The names of the children who died on Sunday are as follow: Adonijah Jerome, Tracil Thomas, Lisa Roberts, Delecia Edwards, Lorita Williams, Natalie Bellarmine, Arriana Edwards, Cleoma Simon, Subrina John, Martha D’Andrade, (and twin) Mary D’Andrade, Belnisa Evans, Loreen Evans, Omerfia Edwin, Nickleen Robinson, Sherena Daniel, Eulander Carter, Andrea Roberts, and Rita Jeffrey.

During a press briefing on Monday afternoon, Deputy Fire Chief (ag) Dwayne Scotland confirmed that the fire which took approximately three and a half hours to be extinguished, was maliciously set.

It was confirmed by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday that a female student of the Mahdia Secondary School reportedly started the fire. The police in their report said investigations also revealed so far, that a female student is suspected of having set the devastating fire because her cellular phone was taken away by the dorm mother and a teacher.