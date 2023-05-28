NM Trucking Auto Sales signs multi-billion dollar dealership agreement with popular Chinese firm

Kaieteur News – Subsidiary of the Jumbo Jet Group, NM Trucking Auto Sales & Agri Machinery, has recently inked the final binding agreement with Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG). Rated as the third largest supplier of heavy-duty equipment, XCMG is eager to enter the vastly growing Guyana Market. NM Trucking and by extension Jumbo Jet has been responsible for importation of over 80 percent of the heavy-duty machinery and trucks for the past twenty-eight years. The company has established a solid foundation in the mining and construction sector with their sales and efficient after service.

Mr. Nasrudeen ‘Juniour’ Mohamed and other representatives of the NM Trucking journeyed to Brazil and signed the initial MOU on February 9, 2023 at the office of XCMG Brazil Industria LTDA, the South American headquarters. After all the necessary preparations were made locally to accommodate a first shipment of machines form XCMG, Mr. Mohamed then travelled to China to close the deal and take a tour of the factory located at No. 1 Industry Area, Xuzhou Economic Development Zone Jiangsu, Mainland China.

With the value of the three-year term contract set at $90,000,000 USD, NM Trucking has assured Guyana construction of a state-of-the-art facility and showroom has commenced. Special attention and emphasis will be placed on heavy-duty construction, asphalt paving, mining and lifting equipment and machinery.

Representing XCMG Group at the signing were General Manager and Head of XCMG South American countries Mr. LiHanguang, Commercial Director of XCMG South American Group Mr. Wu Shuxin, and Manager of International Business Department and NM Trucking Director Nasrudeen ‘Juniour’ Mohamed, Mr. Sanjeev Caimraj and associate Nishant Sudhakar.

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group was founded in 1943 and has since stood at the forefront of construction machinery and has grown significantly into one of the world’s largest and most influential enterprise groups with its global annual sales exceeding US$14B for three consecutive years.

When contacted via mobile phone Mr. Mohamed indicated, “NM Trucking and Jumbo Jet have been in this business for quite some time and continue to stay current. We understand the needs of the Guyana market and is willing to make the investment to boast the standard and quality of projects in Guyana. After singing the final documents NM Trucking can focus heavily on the completion of their new showroom. The first three shipments are expected to arrive in Guyana in the month of June, July and August with forty-one, thirty and fifty-four pieces of equipment respectively per shipment.”