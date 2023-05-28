Medical outreach for the homeless hosted at Naeem’s Kitchen

Kaieteur News – A total of 150 persons -among them homeless individuals on Saturday received free medical services, haircuts, meals, and clothing during a medical outreach held at the Naeem’s Soup Kitchen on Brickdam, Georgetown.

The medical outreach was made possible via collaborative effort by The Guyana Cancer Society, the Guyana Medical Relief, United States Embassy, Humanitarian Assistance Program, and the Ministry of Health.

Some of the health services offered were blood pressure and blood sugar testing, dental checkups, and HIV tests as well as consultations by Doctors.

The Guyana Cancer Society in a statement thanked Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony and the Deputy Chief of Mission at the US embassy, Adrienne Galanek for attending the outreach and lending support.