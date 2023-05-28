Latest update May 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

Medical outreach for the homeless hosted at Naeem’s Kitchen

May 28, 2023

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony and the Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy, Adrienne Galanek pose for a photo with the head of the Guyana Cancer Society, Sharir Chan (extreme left) and Sasha Hatim (extreme right).

Kaieteur News – A total of 150 persons -among them homeless individuals on Saturday received free medical services, haircuts, meals, and clothing during a medical outreach held at the Naeem’s Soup Kitchen on Brickdam, Georgetown.

Volunteers giving free dental check-ups on Saturday

A man gets his face shaved

A man gets his blood pressure tested

The medical outreach was made possible via collaborative effort by The Guyana Cancer Society, the Guyana Medical Relief, United States Embassy, Humanitarian Assistance Program, and the Ministry of Health.

Some of the health services offered were blood pressure and blood sugar testing, dental checkups, and HIV tests as well as consultations by Doctors.

The Guyana Cancer Society in a statement thanked Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony and the Deputy Chief of Mission at the US embassy, Adrienne Galanek for attending the outreach and lending support.

 

 

 

