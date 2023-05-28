Latest update May 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

HJ hosts successful ‘Stink and Dutty’ fete

May 28, 2023 News

…with minimal chaos as Police maintained the peace

Friday night scenes at “Stink and Dutty” Jouvert

Kaieteur News – Hundreds of revelers stormed the National Park on Friday night in anticipation of Hits and Jams Entertainment’s (HJ) ‘Stink and Dutty’ Jouvert.

Police officers on stage speaking with the promoters as they instructed to shut down the music.

The event was the second of four parties organized by HJ in observance of Guyana’s 57th Independence anniversary. Gates at the National Park were opened around 20:00hrs on Friday and hundreds of Guyanese crammed themselves on the tarmac to fete to soca music and live performances by Guyanese artistes ‘Jomo’ and ‘Vintage’ as well as Trinidadian artiste, ‘Young Bredda.’

As patrons partied way into the wee hours of Saturday, few fights occurred causing the crowd to scatter as glass bottles were hurled but on duty policemen prevented them from misbehaving and allowing the fete to descend into chaos.

Trinidadian artist, ‘Young Bredda’ performing at ‘Stink and Dutty’

Local soca artiste, Jomo

Led by Senior Officer Fredericks, the ranks approached the promoters and DJs on stage and instructed them to “shut down the music”.

At that time, the headliner artiste, ‘Young Bredda’ was yet to perform. The ranks threatened to shut the party down should the patrons fail to maintain order. This resulted in silent noise. The police’s prompt also resulted in the party’s promoters and DJs cautioning patrons about fights, lest the party is stopped.

Eager to continue feting, the patrons committed to having clean fun and that prompted ‘Young Bredda’ to grace the stage with his presence. After his performance, the finished ‘Stink and Dutty’ fete came to an end.

Last year, at a similar event held at the National Park, there was chaos and confusion while a Jamaican dancehall artiste was performing on stage. Gunshots were fired in the crowd causing patrons to scamper for cover. Delinquents also took the opportunity to rob scores of individuals at the event.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

