Guyanese Artist to participate in Atlantic World Art Fair 2023

Kaieteur News – Guyanese-born, Turks and Caicos based artist, HezronH is listed among several artists from the region slated to appear in the 3rd Annual Atlantic World Art Fair, running from June 1 – 15, 2023, in collaboration with global art platform Artsy.

This third annual online experience features a curated group of knowledgeable galleries focused on talented contemporary art makers in the Caribbean, the Atlantic Islands, and the region’s wider Diasporas. This is a dynamic, under-represented art territory with complex, intertwined histories, relations, and cultures informed by peoples of Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Europe.

Hezron will be presenting 4 large-scale works as part of the fair with each piece being roughly 4 feet square. In this precursor of paintings for his newest and most ambitious series since his ‘Tears of the Trouvadore’ collection, the artist delves deeper into themes associated with identity and its connection to memory. Interweaving flora found in the Turks and Caicos, he begins to explore what is lost and what can be gained in the symbiosis between the land and its inhabitants, its mortality and its immortality, its de-evolution, and its fight to survive.

The Atlantic Ocean has long been viewed as a connecting bridge between the “old” and “new” worlds, facilitating cultural, economic, and social interactions. The faster travel made possible by human progress turned it into a pathway for transit. Along this route, many islands were subjected to the beginnings of oppressive empires. This region, with its diverse cultures and histories, reveals that the Atlantic is not just a space for travel and tourism alone, but a place where people reside and face the consequences of historical oppression. The Atlantic World Art Fair on Artsy seeks to redefine the Caribbean and its neighboring regions from an internal perspective, giving them agency on their own terms (The Galleries Championing Artists from the Caribbean Region, Artsy).

HezronH explores this concept via fine art and illustration. His body of work consists of acrylic on paper, canvas, and digital painting, adapting traditional painting mediums to his signature style. His artwork is characteristically laden with vibrant colours which serve to highlight the emotive power of colour.

He believes that it is most important that artists make no apologies for their work; his passion is honest artistic expression, creating an experience people can enjoy and connect with on an ethereal level. Hezron has exhibited in cities across Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Trinidad & Tobago for CARIFESTA, Portland (USA), and at Art Takes 2021 (NYC); a juried competition hosted by SeeMe. Hezron has also had the pleasure of being featured in several publications: Beautiful Bizarre Magazine, Wacom’s “The Next Level” and Turks and Caicos Magazine.

Other artists participating are nationals of or reside in, Aruba, Azores, The Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, St. Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, US Virgin Islands, and their diasporas. From emerging to established artists, the Atlantic World Art Fair offers a catalogue of provocative artwork.

The Atlantic World Art Fair on Artsy goes live June 1, 2023, on https://www.artsy.net/fair-organizer/atlantic-world-art-fair.