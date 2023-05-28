Critical Mahdia fire victim medevacked to New York Hospital

Kaieteur News – One of the victims of last Sunday’s fire at the Mahdia Secondary School’s female dormitory who is listed as critical, was on Saturday medevacked to a hospital in New York, United States of America (USA) for further treatment, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

“At around 12.30hrs today, one of the two critically ill girls from the Mahdia fire who was a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s (GPHC) Intensive Care Unit (ICU), was medically evacuated to the Northwell Health, Burns Centre, Staten Island University Hospital,” the ministry said in a press release.

Accompanied by her mother, the child departed the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) at around 14:25 hrs onboard the Global Rescue Air Ambulance (plane). The flight is expected to arrive in New York around 23:30hrs on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Health, the girl underwent two surgeries at GPHC and though her condition improved steadily it was deemed necessary that she be transferred to the American hospital.

“This transfer was deemed necessary out of an abundance of precaution and made in the best interest of the patient,” stated the ministry.

The Northwell Hospital has waived all costs for the child’s treatment and Guyana’s United Nations (UN) representative in New York, Carolyn Rodrigues will provide all necessary support needed for both the child and her mother.

The fire at the Mahdia female dormitory fire took place last Sunday and claimed the lives of 19 children- 18 girls and a 5-year-old boy.

Among the casualties were twin sisters. The names of the children who died on Sunday are as follow: Adonijah Jerome, Tracil Thomas, Lisa Roberts, Delecia Edwards, Lorita Williams, Natalie Bellarmine, Arriana Edwards, Cleoma Simon, Subrina John, Martha D’Andrade, (and twin) Mary D’Andrade, Belnisa Evans, Loreen Evans, Omerfia Edwin, Nickleen Robinson, Sherena Daniel, Eulander Carter, Andrea Roberts, and Rita Jeffrey.

As investigation into the fire continues, President Ali on Thursday signalled the government’s intention to establish a Commission of Inquiry (COI) to investigate the tragic incident.

During his Independence Day speech President Ali said, “We are also committed to establishing a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the causes and circumstances of the fire which destroyed the dormitory and to inquire into related issues. This will be done soonest. The findings of that inquiry will inform the way forward.”

Following the fire, residents and families from the victims’ villages made calls for compensation, something President Ali committed to addressing. The Head of State said his government will support the families of those affected in every way needed.