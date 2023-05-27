The PPP Govt cannot silence me

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Mr. Ivor Bumbury, a businessman who operates a metal works and fabrication shop on Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara has been a friend of mine since 2002. On Thursday, May 18, 2023, I visited his business place to deliver a donation letter for my programme, “Let’s Talk”, aired on HBTV Channel Nine every Tuesday night. I was warmly greeted by him, and we sat for a while outside discussing several issues, including the upcoming Local Government Elections and his experiences under the Coalition Government in comparison with those under the PPP’s 23 yrs in office.

During the conversation Mr. Ivor Bunbury revealed to me that his eldest son, Delvor, who has a dredge operation, is with the PPP/C, because of his friendship with Ms. Ariya Alli. This son, he said, will be contesting the upcoming LGE for the PPP/C and despite being a supporter of the Coalition; he will be supporting his son in this election.

Prior to Thursday May 18, 2023, I had never met Mr. Bunbury’s children. However, while still in discussion with Mr. Ivor Bunbury, his son Isaac arrived and was visibly upset at my presence. He was disrespectful to his father who had cause to reprimand him several times about his manner and reminded him that I was known to him and his wife prior to my involvement in politics. Isaac Bunbury asked that I leave the premises; whereupon his father told him to desist from his obnoxious behaviour and that I was not his friend nor was I there to him. I then turned to the younger Bunbury and stated, “I am not here to you. I am here to your dad and you can call the police.” Isaac was careful to caution his dad about my recording the conversation, but my phone was left in my vehicle. Unaware to me, he was recording our conversation.

It appears that Mr. Isaac Bunbury shared this recording with an online agency “Action News Guyana” and “Live in Guyana” which they released under the caption “APNU/AFC MP Annette Ferguson involved in another confrontation.” Needless to say, Mr. Bunbury did not share the footage of him attempting to snatch my donation letter from his father, the contents of which have since been published on Mr. Isaac’s Bunbury’s Facebook page.

Editor, unlike his brother Isaac, Mr. Delvor Bunbury, the PPP/C’s candidate for a constituency in Plaisance, and I had a very cordial conversation. There was no hostility or aggression as he is clearly more mature than his brother. I want to assure my Guyanese brothers and sisters that I am a builder, not a divider, I am for all of Guyana. Mr. Delvor Bunbury and I are on opposing sides but we each have a right to choose. Despite Isaac Bunbury’s obnoxious behaviour, I hope my friendship with Mr. Ivor Bunbury and his wife has not been jeopardized by his public efforts to cause strife.

Editor, I will not be daunted by the negative image the said agencies/ propaganda outlets try to portray of me. I will not be silenced by the PPP/C. I will continue to speak out against racist acts, corruption, and mismanagement of our national patrimony. What they choose to do with their party’s funds, disbursed at Freedom House, is of no concern to me. But the use of funds from the Office of the President and other official organs of the government for campaign purposes and slush funds will continue to meet with opposition from me.

Sincerely,

Annette Ferguson, MP