Stinging Nettles a “mental break” for Guyanese amidst a tragedy – KES

By Shervin Blegrave

Kaieteur News – The Marriott Hotel Parking Lot was a hive of activities on Thursday night as just over a thousand persons gathered to see soca artistes Kes the Band, Rupee and Tameka Marshall perform at “Stinging Nettles” an Independence Soca event promoted by Hits and Jams Entertainment (HJ).

Stinging Nettles was the first of four HJ events planned for Guyana’s 57th Independence Anniversary and after seeing a large crowd, Kes, lead singer from Kes the Band attributed the large turnout was a sign that Guyanese needed a mental break from last week’s tragedy at the Mahdia Secondary School girls’ dormitory that claimed the lives of 19 children. As a result of the tragedy, President Irfaan Ali declared three days of national mourning.

“Guyanese people love music…I believe we needed a mental break from all the tragedy that has been taking place in the country,” Kes said just before his performance.

Meanwhile, President Ali had called on promoters of Independence parties to take into consideration the tragedy which occurred and that the nation is currently mourning the deaths of the 19 children and postpone their events.

However, Rawle Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HJ explained that while he understands the effect the tragedy has on the country, postponing the events would have a great financial impact on his business.

“I am very saddened by the events that would have happened last Sunday, I understand the country is in mourning, I had lost my son so I understand the pain the families are going through,” Ferguson told Kaieteur News.

On Thursday night, the event started with a moment of silence for the victims of the Mahdia dormitory fire and the performing artistes all paid tributes to the children.