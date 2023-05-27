Latest update May 27th, 2023 12:27 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Seecharan (89) leads Melbourne New York Alliance to victory over Empire Cricket Club

May 27, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Melbourne New York Alliance thrashed Empire Cricket Club by 139 runs in the third-round match of the 2023 New York National Cricket League 40-overs competition.

Sachin Seecharan

Playing last Sunday at Baisley Pond, the right-handed Sachin Seecharan struck an impressive 89 to see his side pile on a formidable 239-8 from the 40-overs while Empire Cricket Club, in reply, were skittled out for 100 in the 22nd over.

Seecharan caressed seven fours and three sixes during his 61-ball occupation and also received admirable support from Marvan Persaud who hit a polished 68.

Seamer Earl Henningham grabbed three wickets for 38 runs from his maximum eight overs while skipper and former Essequibo Inter-County player Brandon Cabose collected 2-30 in just four overs with his leggy.

When Empire Cricket Club batted, only the inform opener and USA-based Guyanese Vikash Persaud provided some resistance with 34 as wickets tumbled frequently on a placid pitch.

Slow-bowlers and Gustavus Hutson and Jagdat Hardeen combined to take six wickets, finishing with 3-21 (6.5) and 3-31 (7) respectively. Qumar Torrington also added his name to the wicket-column by claiming 2-15 off four tidy overs.

The 14-team round-robin tournament is set to take a break this weekend due to the Guyana Cup competition but action will resume June 10th with a series of matches. Empire Cricket Club will clash with Black Panters Cricket Club while Mlebourne will meet up with Everest/ACS.

Meanwhile, this is Empire Cricket Club’s debut season. They have suffered two defeats now and picked up a win. Cabose has expressed optimism the guys will bounce back.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

No contracts cast in stone, except Norton and Jagdeo own!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Seecharan (89) leads Melbourne New York Alliance to victory over Empire Cricket Club

Seecharan (89) leads Melbourne New York Alliance to victory over...

May 27, 2023

Kaieteur News – Melbourne New York Alliance thrashed Empire Cricket Club by 139 runs in the third-round match of the 2023 New York National Cricket League 40-overs competition. Playing last...
Read More
Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” attracts more cash support

Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising...

May 27, 2023

GBA monthly U16 preparatory competition resumes tomorrow

GBA monthly U16 preparatory competition resumes...

May 27, 2023

Over 50 matches to unfold this weekend

Over 50 matches to unfold this weekend

May 27, 2023

Trophy Stall on board with GAPLF for Intermediate/Masters Championships

Trophy Stall on board with GAPLF for...

May 26, 2023

P and P Insurance Brokers takes care of Rugby

P and P Insurance Brokers takes care of Rugby

May 26, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]