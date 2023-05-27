Seecharan (89) leads Melbourne New York Alliance to victory over Empire Cricket Club

Kaieteur News – Melbourne New York Alliance thrashed Empire Cricket Club by 139 runs in the third-round match of the 2023 New York National Cricket League 40-overs competition.

Playing last Sunday at Baisley Pond, the right-handed Sachin Seecharan struck an impressive 89 to see his side pile on a formidable 239-8 from the 40-overs while Empire Cricket Club, in reply, were skittled out for 100 in the 22nd over.

Seecharan caressed seven fours and three sixes during his 61-ball occupation and also received admirable support from Marvan Persaud who hit a polished 68.

Seamer Earl Henningham grabbed three wickets for 38 runs from his maximum eight overs while skipper and former Essequibo Inter-County player Brandon Cabose collected 2-30 in just four overs with his leggy.

When Empire Cricket Club batted, only the inform opener and USA-based Guyanese Vikash Persaud provided some resistance with 34 as wickets tumbled frequently on a placid pitch.

Slow-bowlers and Gustavus Hutson and Jagdat Hardeen combined to take six wickets, finishing with 3-21 (6.5) and 3-31 (7) respectively. Qumar Torrington also added his name to the wicket-column by claiming 2-15 off four tidy overs.

The 14-team round-robin tournament is set to take a break this weekend due to the Guyana Cup competition but action will resume June 10th with a series of matches. Empire Cricket Club will clash with Black Panters Cricket Club while Mlebourne will meet up with Everest/ACS.

Meanwhile, this is Empire Cricket Club’s debut season. They have suffered two defeats now and picked up a win. Cabose has expressed optimism the guys will bounce back.