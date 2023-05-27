Seecharan (89) leads Melbourne New York Alliance to victory over Empire Cricket Club

Latest update May 27th, 2023 12:27 AM
May 27, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Melbourne New York Alliance thrashed Empire Cricket Club by 139 runs in the third-round match of the 2023 New York National Cricket League 40-overs competition.
Playing last Sunday at Baisley Pond, the right-handed Sachin Seecharan struck an impressive 89 to see his side pile on a formidable 239-8 from the 40-overs while Empire Cricket Club, in reply, were skittled out for 100 in the 22nd over.
Seecharan caressed seven fours and three sixes during his 61-ball occupation and also received admirable support from Marvan Persaud who hit a polished 68.
Seamer Earl Henningham grabbed three wickets for 38 runs from his maximum eight overs while skipper and former Essequibo Inter-County player Brandon Cabose collected 2-30 in just four overs with his leggy.
When Empire Cricket Club batted, only the inform opener and USA-based Guyanese Vikash Persaud provided some resistance with 34 as wickets tumbled frequently on a placid pitch.
Slow-bowlers and Gustavus Hutson and Jagdat Hardeen combined to take six wickets, finishing with 3-21 (6.5) and 3-31 (7) respectively. Qumar Torrington also added his name to the wicket-column by claiming 2-15 off four tidy overs.
The 14-team round-robin tournament is set to take a break this weekend due to the Guyana Cup competition but action will resume June 10th with a series of matches. Empire Cricket Club will clash with Black Panters Cricket Club while Mlebourne will meet up with Everest/ACS.
Meanwhile, this is Empire Cricket Club’s debut season. They have suffered two defeats now and picked up a win. Cabose has expressed optimism the guys will bounce back.
No contracts cast in stone, except Norton and Jagdeo own!
May 27, 2023Kaieteur News – Melbourne New York Alliance thrashed Empire Cricket Club by 139 runs in the third-round match of the 2023 New York National Cricket League 40-overs competition. Playing last...
May 27, 2023
May 27, 2023
May 27, 2023
May 26, 2023
May 26, 2023
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C is continuing from where it left off in 2015. It has proven that it is not interested in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The report on May 17, from the World Meteorological Organization, (WMO) that... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]