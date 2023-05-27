‘Robo Cop’ says security training helped him save traffic cop’s life

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – For a 53-year-old former policeman and now owner of a local security firm, his desire was to contribute to Guyana while not in the spotlight. However, Eustace Abraham, popularly known as “Robo Cop” was front and centre on May 5, 2023 when he intervened in a fight which resulted in a policeman being beaten by two civilians. He rescued the cop from what was a brutal assault.

Abraham in a recent interview with Kaieteur News said that it was his preference to be out of the spotlight due to the stigma attached to his name over the years. Notwithstanding his desire to remain behind closed doors, it was difficult for him to witness the assault on the policeman which could have possibly led to his death and the civilians being charged with homicide.

Constable Harlequin was being beaten by two civilians Kessee Edwards, a labourer of Lot 62 Friendship, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and former policeman Mark Cromwell, called ‘Diamond/Demon’, a 41-year-old businessman of Lot 40 Vigilance, ECD. Both individuals are presently before the court facing multiple charges for assaulting the cop.

Abraham recalled that on the afternoon of May 5, he was heading to the Massy Supermarket located in the MovieTowne compound at Turkeyen to pick up some groceries with his car when he noticed that the traffic was backed up along the access road.

“…There seemed to be a police car blocking the traffic and then I heard someone saying they were killing the police. When I heard that everything came to me, the training and experience, I stepped out”, Abraham told Kaieteur News.

The ex-cop continued that he observed two men beating a police officer (in uniform) viciously and decided to intervene immediately by putting his training to work.

The beating of the policeman and his rescue by Abraham were caught on camera and a recorded video published across the various social media platforms.

It went viral and showed Abraham grabbing the assailants by their necks and pulling them off the officer after they had bitten one of his ears and cuffed him several times about his body.

Abraham explained that what he did was actually the use of a force module he learnt during his training, that includes two techniques called the “Touch Tech” and a “de-escalation method”.

“I used de-escalation methods and several times, I touched them. So I did what you call a touch tech. A touch tech means if they were opposing my touch then I would have to come with something else reflecting but they did not oppose my touch and they both calmed down”, Abraham said.

Asked why he chose to put himself in harm’s way and take on the two men by himself to rescue the policeman, Abraham said that he has to thank “years of training” in the security sector – especially in the area of executive protection – for equipping him with the skills to de-escalate hostile and potentially dangerous situations.

The former policeman, who served as a member of the Anti-Crime Task Force with Guyana Police Force (GPF) from 1995 to 2000 before migrating to Canada, said that he is willing to impart his knowledge with the Force so that policemen can be able to have a more tactful approach when dealing with irate civilians.

While some amount of force is needed in hostile situations, Abraham noted that violence isn’t always the first resort and that being tactful is a much better option.

Abraham has 22 years’ experience working with renowned North American Security Companies and 16 years working in the area of executive protection.

During his career, he spent some time training in Europe and worked as a bodyguard for high net worth individuals and celebrities visiting Canada such as, Flo Rida, Hillary Clinton and Chelsea.

Abraham returned to Guyana two years ago after President Mohamed Irfaan Ali invited the Guyanese Diaspora to return and invest. Abraham has since established a security firm called Cyborg Protection Services, which specialises in executive and VIP protection, extraction of cash, gold and other valuable minerals among others.