Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” attracts more cash support

Latest update May 27th, 2023 12:27 AM
May 27, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Denanauti Singh also known as Booman Singh is the latest sponsor to provide cash support of $20,000 towards this joint initiative between Anil Beharry and Kishan Das of the USA. Singh said that he is a keen follower of this kind gesture, hence his support. He is also impressed with the level of transparency and the wide reach across the length and breadth of Guyana.
The project is very grateful for this and other assistance so far and promised to continue to enhance the careers of our young cricketers and at the same time, keep them away from the ills of society.
Total cricket related items received/purchased so far: $370,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, two trophies, seventeen pairs of cricket boots, thirty pairs of batting pads, thirty one cricket bats, twenty eight pairs of batting gloves, twenty one thigh pads, three pairs of wicket keeping pads, four arm guards, two boxes, nine cricket bags, six bat rubbers and six helmets. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase cricket gear requested and not available at the time.
To date, fifty five young players from all three counties of Guyana have benefited from three junior gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, twenty one bats, two boxes, four helmets, twenty two pairs of cricket shoes, thirteen pairs of batting pads, two thigh pads, one bat rubber and nineteen pairs of batting gloves. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenaam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms while RHCCCC received two, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails. The Essequibo Cricket Board also benefited along with the Town of Lethem and youth coach Travis Persaud with one box of red balls.
Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify talent. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth programme will also benefit.
The project takes this opportunity to thank all our supporters. Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 592 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.
