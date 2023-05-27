De Prezzie using a lot of big words to we pickney

Latest update May 27th, 2023 12:27 AM
May 27, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – De Prezzie must think highly of we educational system. He write an Open Letter to dem children and from de words he use in de letter, he must think dat of de children are either prodigies, scholars, geniuses or walking dictionaries.
Even some of dem teacher can’t understand what de letter saying, much less dem fourth and fifth graders. Dem children still struggling fuh decipher and crack the linguistic codes which are camouflaged in the letter.
De President demonstrated his lack of understanding of the concept of age-appropriate language. His Open Letter takes the children on an excursion of multisyllabic mind-benders and semantic confusion. But if de children do manage to get through de maze of the letter’s cluttered and confusing language and if dem can decipher de message, dem gan do very good at de PHD level. Is like de letter is an entrance exam for dem children.
Prezzie is taking all the fun out of learning a language. Instead, he wants the children to become engaged in the sport of linguistic gymnastics, to be engrossed in lexical extravagance and to grasp the intricacies of polysyllabic verbosity.
Dem boys gat to remind he about something. When yuh writing a letter fuh children, remember is children and not adults. And stick to de cardinal rule: simplicity is the easiest means of communication.
And if by some miracle somebody can extract what de Prezzie was trying to say in dat Open Letter, they should enlighten us. We could use a good laugh.
Talk half. Leff half.
No contracts cast in stone, except Norton and Jagdeo own!
May 27, 2023Kaieteur News – Melbourne New York Alliance thrashed Empire Cricket Club by 139 runs in the third-round match of the 2023 New York National Cricket League 40-overs competition. Playing last...
May 27, 2023
May 27, 2023
May 27, 2023
May 26, 2023
May 26, 2023
Kaieteur News – The PPP/C is continuing from where it left off in 2015. It has proven that it is not interested in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The report on May 17, from the World Meteorological Organization, (WMO) that... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]