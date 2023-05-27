De Prezzie using a lot of big words to we pickney

Kaieteur News – De Prezzie must think highly of we educational system. He write an Open Letter to dem children and from de words he use in de letter, he must think dat of de children are either prodigies, scholars, geniuses or walking dictionaries.

Even some of dem teacher can’t understand what de letter saying, much less dem fourth and fifth graders. Dem children still struggling fuh decipher and crack the linguistic codes which are camouflaged in the letter.

De President demonstrated his lack of understanding of the concept of age-appropriate language. His Open Letter takes the children on an excursion of multisyllabic mind-benders and semantic confusion. But if de children do manage to get through de maze of the letter’s cluttered and confusing language and if dem can decipher de message, dem gan do very good at de PHD level. Is like de letter is an entrance exam for dem children.

Prezzie is taking all the fun out of learning a language. Instead, he wants the children to become engaged in the sport of linguistic gymnastics, to be engrossed in lexical extravagance and to grasp the intricacies of polysyllabic verbosity.

Dem boys gat to remind he about something. When yuh writing a letter fuh children, remember is children and not adults. And stick to de cardinal rule: simplicity is the easiest means of communication.

And if by some miracle somebody can extract what de Prezzie was trying to say in dat Open Letter, they should enlighten us. We could use a good laugh.

Talk half. Leff half.