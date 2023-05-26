Tripartite efforts to achieving social justice will help solve Caribbean’s pressing challenges, says ILO Director-General

Kaieteur News – Director-General of the International Labour Organization, Gilbert F Houngbo, has called on Caribbean nations to prioritize social justice, to help address multiple challenges, including climate change, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout from global conflicts.

Speaking at the opening of the 12th ILO Caribbean Labour Ministers’ meeting earlier this week at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, Houngbo emphasised the need to forge a Global Coalition for Social Justice to strengthen global solidarity, policy coherence and concerted action towards strong, sustainable and inclusive development. “As Caribbean world of work leaders, you each have a vital role to play in forging a Global Coalition for Social Justice, particularly to ensure that realities from this subregion are heard and prioritized,” Houngbo said.

The three-day meeting brings together government ministers, employers’ organizations, trade unions, policymakers, experts, and stakeholders to exchange experiences, share best practices, and discuss innovative solutions. Under the theme, “Social justice – the foundation for sustainable Caribbean transformation”, discussions will focus on job creation, labour migration, rights at work, social protection, the green economy and the actions that are needed to accelerate social justice and to drive Caribbean development.

Delegates will also examine Caribbean progress on policies for a just transition to sustainable economies, as well as ILO technical assistance for the 2024-25 biennium. “The topics for discussion are very important and particularly relevant…It is quite clear that they set the framework for future collaboration among Ministries of Labour in the Caribbean,” said the Honourable Joseph Hamilton, Guyana’s Minister of Labour. The meeting is expected to culminate in the adoption of an outcome document which will outline priorities for strengthening employment, productivity and resilience and the achievement of social justice through decent work.