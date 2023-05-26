Tripartite efforts to achieving social justice will help solve Caribbean’s pressing challenges, says ILO Director-General

Latest update May 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 26, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Director-General of the International Labour Organization, Gilbert F Houngbo, has called on Caribbean nations to prioritize social justice, to help address multiple challenges, including climate change, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout from global conflicts.
Speaking at the opening of the 12th ILO Caribbean Labour Ministers’ meeting earlier this week at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, Houngbo emphasised the need to forge a Global Coalition for Social Justice to strengthen global solidarity, policy coherence and concerted action towards strong, sustainable and inclusive development. “As Caribbean world of work leaders, you each have a vital role to play in forging a Global Coalition for Social Justice, particularly to ensure that realities from this subregion are heard and prioritized,” Houngbo said.
The three-day meeting brings together government ministers, employers’ organizations, trade unions, policymakers, experts, and stakeholders to exchange experiences, share best practices, and discuss innovative solutions. Under the theme, “Social justice – the foundation for sustainable Caribbean transformation”, discussions will focus on job creation, labour migration, rights at work, social protection, the green economy and the actions that are needed to accelerate social justice and to drive Caribbean development.
Delegates will also examine Caribbean progress on policies for a just transition to sustainable economies, as well as ILO technical assistance for the 2024-25 biennium. “The topics for discussion are very important and particularly relevant…It is quite clear that they set the framework for future collaboration among Ministries of Labour in the Caribbean,” said the Honourable Joseph Hamilton, Guyana’s Minister of Labour. The meeting is expected to culminate in the adoption of an outcome document which will outline priorities for strengthening employment, productivity and resilience and the achievement of social justice through decent work.
From TOP to BOTTOM SILENT!
May 26, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The Trophy Stall has once again stepped up to assist the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) as the body prepares to host the 2023 edition of its Intermediates and...
May 26, 2023
May 26, 2023
May 26, 2023
May 26, 2023
May 26, 2023
Kaieteur News – Guyanese will be in for a treat tomorrow at 1.00pm when one of Africa’s most charismatic advocates... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The report on May 17, from the World Meteorological Organization, (WMO) that... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]