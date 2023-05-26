Jumbo Jet subsidiary signs agreement with Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group

Kaieteur News – Subsidiary of the Jumbo Jet Group, NM Trucking Auto Sales & Agri Machinery, has recently signed the final binding agreement with Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG).

Rated as the third largest supplier of heavy-duty equipment, XCMG is eager to enter the vastly growing Guyana Market, Jumbo Jet said in a press release. NM Trucking and by extension Jumbo Jet has been responsible for importation of over 80 percent of the heavy-duty machinery and trucks for the past Twenty-Eight (28) years. The company has established a solid foundation in the mining and construction sector with their sales and efficient after service.

Mr. Nasrudeen ‘Juniour’ Mohamed and other representatives of the NM Trucking journeyed to Brazil and signed the initial MOU on February 9, 2023 at the office of XCMG Brazil Industrial LTDA, the South American headquarters. After all the necessary preparations were made locally to accommodate a first shipment of machines form XCMG, Mr. Mohamed then travelled to China to close the deal and take a tour of the factory located at No. 1 Industry Area, Xuzhou Economic Development Zone Jiangsu, Mainland China.

With the value of the three-year term contract set at $90,000,000 USD, NM Trucking has assured Guyana construction of a state-of-the-art facility and showroom has commenced. Special attention and emphasis will be placed on heavy-duty construction, asphalt paving, mining and lifting equipment, and machinery.

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group was founded in 1943 and has since stood at the forefront of construction machinery and has grown significantly into one of the world’s largest and most influential enterprise groups with its global annual sales exceeding US$14B for three consecutive years. Representing XCMG Group were General Manager and Head of XCMG South American countries, Mr. LiHanguang, Commercial Director of XCMG South American Group, Mr. Wu Shuxin, and Manager of International Business Department and NM Trucking Director, Nasrudeen ‘Juniour’ Mohamed, Mr. Sanjeev Caimraj and associate Nishant Sudhakar.

When contacted via mobile phone Mr. Mohamed indicated, “NM Trucking and Jumbo Jet has been in this business for quite some time and continues to stay current. We understand the needs of the Guyana market and is willing to make the investment to boast the standard and quality of projects in Guyana. After singing the final documents NM Trucking can focus heavily on the completion of their new showroom. The first three (3) shipment is expected to arrive in Guyana in the month of May, June and July with Forty-One (41), Thirty (30) and Fifty-Four (54) pieces of equipment respectively per shipment.