Guyanese house gat its own Bling!

Dem Boys She…

Kaieteur News – When yuh building house in Guyana, yuh gat to remember fuh do an estimate fuh de bling wah gan protect de home. Yuh gat to add in de iron grill work fuh dem windows, de razor-wire fuh de fence, and de steel doors.

De cost of de metal grill for de windows is more than de cost of de window. De cost of the grill fuh de door, is more than de cost of de door. When yuh add on labour, de value does up to more than de value of de things in de house.

Guyanese have taken home security to a new level. We are engaged in overkill, via security bling. Every home is more secure than Alcatraz – dem boys almost go fuh deh Mazaruni Prison. It is as if Calvin Klien himself designed the anti-theft measures. Who would believe that razor-wire could make such a bold fashion statement?

All this bling has turned burglary from a career choice into a competitive sport. Our burglars have to high jump and scale razor-sharp fences all in pursuit of the title of “Cat Burglar of the Year”

Living in Guyana is an adventure, a tango with danger where residents leaving their homes have to go through all manner of exercises; setting alarms, ensuring doors and windows are locked tight and ensuring that no carcass is stuck on the razor-wired fence. And getting back in, is an exercise in itself. Who needs a gym membership?

Talk half. Leff half