Govt. to spend $79M to build three teachers quarters in Reg. 8

Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office (NPTAB), it was revealed that the Ministry of Education is gearing up to spend approximately $79 million to build and furnish three new teachers living quarters in three Amerindian communities in Region Eight.

At the opening of bids, it was disclosed that a living quarter is slated for Paramakatoi Village which is estimated to cost $40.2 million, another is to be built for the primary school at Campbelltown Village which is estimated at $18.6 million and the other facility is for Chenapou Nursery School which is estimated to cost $20.2 million.

In addition, a number of projects were opened for electrical infrastructure works for several learning institutions across the country. Some of the institutions include: Upper Corentyne Industrial Training Centre; Queen’s College and St. Angela’s Primary School.

This year, the Ministry of Education was allocated some $12 billion to improve educational facilities across the country.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Construction and furnishing of teacher’s living quarters at Paramakatoi Village, Region Eight.

Construction and furnishing of teacher’s living quarters at Campbelltown Primary School, Region Eight.

Construction and furnishing of teacher’s living quarters at Chenapou Nursery School, Region Eight.

Upgrading of electrical system phase 3 at Upper Corentyne Industrial Training Centre.

Rehabilitation of electrical infrastructure at Queen’s College compound.

Rehabilitation of electrical infrastructure at St. Angela’s Primary School.

Construction of roof, raising of floor and electrical works at Tucville Secondary Home Economics, Industrial Arts and Staff room.

Rehabilitation of electrical infrastructure at Essequibo Technical Institute.

Rehabilitation of electrical infrastructure at Smith Memorial Primary.