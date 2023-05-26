Govt. to spend $79M to build three teachers quarters in Reg.  8

Latest update May 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

May 26, 2023

Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board office (NPTAB), it was revealed that the Ministry of Education is gearing up to spend approximately $79 million to  build and furnish three new teachers living quarters in three Amerindian communities in Region Eight.

At the opening of bids, it was disclosed that a living quarter is slated for Paramakatoi Village which is estimated to cost $40.2 million, another is to be built for the primary school at Campbelltown Village which is estimated at $18.6 million and the other facility is for Chenapou Nursery School which is estimated to cost $20.2 million.

In addition, a number of projects were opened for electrical infrastructure works for several learning institutions across the country. Some of the institutions include: Upper Corentyne Industrial Training Centre; Queen’s College and St. Angela’s Primary School.

This year, the Ministry of Education was allocated some $12 billion to improve educational facilities across the country.

