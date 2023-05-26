Four prison officers, two others charged over escape of mass murderer ‘Smallie’

Kaieteur News – Four prison officers as well as a Venezuelan woman and a Parika man were on Thursday remanded to prison over the escape of death-row inmate, Mark Royden Durant Williams popularly known as “Smallie” last week from the heavily-guarded Mazaruni Prison in Region Seven.

Charged with conspiracy to facilitate an escape are: Chief Prison Officer, Alexander Hopkinson, Prison officers: Omar Whitherspoon, Conroy Hossanah, and Oldfield Romulus. The other two defendants in the case are a Venezuelan Woman, Frangeliz Jugandry Flores Perez of Alexander Street Kitty, Georgetown and a Parika, East Bank Essequibo businessman, Rajmohan Autar called “Chico”.

They made their court appearance at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert. Hopkinson was represented by his lawyer, Bernard Da Silva. Both him and his alleged co-conspirators were not required to plead to the indictable charge and were all remanded to prison until June 22, 2023.

It is being alleged that they were involved in the May 19 escape of convicted mass-murderer, nicknamed Smallie from the Mazaruni Prison. According to reports, Williams escaped around 14:30hrs while being escorted back to his cell after receiving a visit. The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) had disclosed that Perez visited the death row inmate.

The GPS said that prison guards were escorting Williams back to his holding cell on an ATV (four-wheel bike) when they came under fire from gunmen in a speedboat armed with AK-47 and AR-15 rifles. “The ranks dismounted the ATV and returned fire at the assailants. At that point, one of the boat occupants came onto the land and continued to discharge several rounds towards the prison officers,” GPS stated. While the exchange of gunfire was ongoing, Williams still in his foot chains managed to run towards the riverbank and jumped overboard. The gunmen helped him into the boat and then it sped off in a westerly direction, the Prison Service had stated.

The manhunt for the escapee continues.