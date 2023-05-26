Discussions continue with Brazil on advancing road linkage in Lethem

Latest update May 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

May 26, 2023

Kaieteur News – Discussions for the further expansion of the Guyana to Brazil road link will be advanced at the upcoming meeting between President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Brazil’s President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, come May month end.

President Ali announced made the announcement while speaking at the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) Annual Awards Gala and Auction recently, where he noted that this will make a huge difference for the local tourism industry.

Last year, the head of state held talks with former Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro on the proposed road link. “At the end of this month, I am meeting with President Lula (Brazil’s President) to continue discussions on the further expansion of this road,” Dr Ali stated. Speaking on the tourism industry, he said the government has an integral role to play in the industry’s development, which is why the administration has taken a deliberate approach to advance local infrastructure.

Government is spending US $190 million to construct the Linden to Mabura Hill Road, which will eventually expand to the township of Lethem, providing a 24-hour road link to commuters and the business community. That same thoroughfare is expected to link with neighbouring Brazil. The road link between the two countries is expected to bring major economic benefits to the township of Lethem and Guyana, opening up markets and expanding Guyana’s tourism product. “We have taken a very deliberate approach to this, that is why we’re building out the infrastructure of this country in such a way,” Dr Ali stressed. Additionally, the administration is developing a model that will see the Lethem airport being transformed into a major municipal transport hub, unlocking massive opportunities for the region and the country. (DPI)

