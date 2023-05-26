Latest update May 26th, 2023 12:59 AM

CANU raid nets large quantity of ammo

May 26, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) raid in South Georgetown on Thursday resulted in discovery of a large quantity of ammunition of various types.

Seized Ammunition on Display

In a press release, CANU said on the 25th of May 2023, ranks conducted an operation at an abandoned house located at Avocado Square, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown which led to the discovery of various types of ammunitions.

The ammunition discovered include: Six hundred .40mm rounds, three hundred and thirty  .380mm rounds, thirty-three (33) .45mm rounds and one hundred and seven .22mm rounds.

The ammunition was transported to CANU headquarters. No one has been arrested.

 

 

 

