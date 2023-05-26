Blue Waters on board with BIG MAN CRICKET 2

Latest update May 26th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 26, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Blue Waters Production Ltd through its local distributor, Massy Distribution jumped on board for the BIG MAN CRICKET 2 tournament being contested among 14 teams from across the country.
Blue Waters will be the official water for the BMC 2 tournament which comprises of 45 matches. Products supplied by the sponsor partner are the Blue Waters 100% Pure Artesian Well Water & The Blue Waters Alkaline Water which has a PH of 8-8.8. Blue Waters Products Limited was established in the year 1999 in Trinidad and Tobago has grown to be an iconic Caribbean brand over the years and is now the preferred brand of bottled purified drinking water in the Caribbean and BIG MAN CRICKET-GY is proud to be associated with this awesome brand.
Local brand manager of Massy Distribution, Kareem Munroe was loud in praise of the tournament and trust that all the teams will enjoy the waters supplied by BLUE WATERS. Kareem also voiced that they were proud to be part of a masters’ cricket tournament in Guyana which is themed after promoting a healthier lifestyle for our senior sportsmen and has the effect of improving the lives of that section of the Guyanese populace and their respective families.
From TOP to BOTTOM SILENT!
