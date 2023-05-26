Berbice Cricket Board congratulates Sinclair and Permaul, wishes Motie speedy recovery

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) through its President and Executives is expressing congratulations to all-rounder Kevin Sinclair on being selected to represent the West

Indies ODI Team and Veerasammy Permaul who has been selected to represent the WI “A” team in Bangladesh. Sinclair, who has been outstanding on the cricket field over the past few years, was with the West Indies A team in Bangladesh where his performance so far has been excellent. He has been called to join up with the West Indies ODI squad preparing for upcoming World Cup engagements.

Left arm spinner Permaul has gone to join up with the A team as a replacement for his fellow Berbician and left arm spinner Gudakesh Motie who has been injured. The BCB said that their selection keeps the BCB flag flying high and wish them all the best.

The board will also like to wish Motie a speedy recovery and hope he will be in the maroon colours very soon.