Space Gym 2.0 powers GAPLF’s Intermediate/Masters Championships

Kaieteur Sports – In their continuing efforts to back the uplifting and development of sports in Guyana, the Principals of Space Gym 2.0, located at the Royal Orchid Garden Hotel and Mall, Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, is the latest corporate entity to support this Sunday’s, Guyana Amateur Power lifting Federation (GAPLF) Intermediate/Masters Championships.

Yesterday, Federation President, Franklin Wilson was presented with the sponsorship by the Manager of Space Gym 2.0, Lucas Matos.

Matos said, “It’s an absolute pleasure for Space Gym 2.0 to be supporting the efforts of this new executive as you strive to keep the sport of powerlifting going and to take it to another level. We are also cognizant of the challenges faced when it comes to attaining sponsorship for pulling off these competitions, thus our commitment to you.

We are aware that this sport has produced numerous champions locally, regionally, and internationally, and that this is one of the platforms available for more champions to come to the fore. We wish the athletes the very best and look forward to a very exciting competition.”

Wilson expressed gratitude on behalf of the Federation to Lucas and his dad, Sergio Matos for their commitment to the sport not only in this instance but before.

“The GAPLF is appreciative of your support not only for this competition but for your continued support to a number of our athletes, which has been ongoing quietly. I would like to assure you that your commitment is well-documented and valued by this executive committee. We look forward to strengthening of the partnership in the coming months for the further advancement, of the sport.”