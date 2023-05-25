Miner shot at Sussex Street

Latest update May 25th, 2023 12:37 AM
Kaieteur News – Police are currently looking for two men who shot a 27-year-old miner on Tuesday at Sussex Street Albouystown, Georgetown.
Hospitalised with a gunshot wound to the left thigh is Kerol Atthon of Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
Atthon told police that the shooting took place around 16:40hrs. He had taken his wife and young son to a photo studio on Sussex Street. It was his young son’s birthday and he had gone there to do a photo shoot for the celebrations. A few minutes after their arrival at the studio, Atthon reportedly left to purchase some beverages for his family and while returning, he was shot. Police learnt that Atthon was approached by two men while walking in a southerly direction along Sussex Street. One of the men armed with a gun shot at Atthon before they both escaped in the Albouystown community.
Persons who witnessed the shooting assisted Atthon by rushing him to the Woodlands Hospital. He was treated there and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he remains hospitalised.
Investigations are ongoing
