Latest update May 25th, 2023 12:37 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Miner shot at Sussex Street

May 25, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Police are currently looking for two men who shot a 27-year-old miner on Tuesday at Sussex Street Albouystown, Georgetown.

Sussex Street, Albouystown.

Sussex Street, Albouystown.

Hospitalised with a gunshot wound to the left thigh is Kerol Atthon of Vigilance South, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Atthon told police that the shooting took place around 16:40hrs. He had taken his wife and young son to a photo studio on Sussex Street. It was his young son’s birthday and he had gone there to do a photo shoot for the celebrations. A few minutes after their arrival at the studio, Atthon reportedly left to purchase some beverages for his family and while returning, he was shot. Police learnt that Atthon was approached by two men while walking in a southerly direction along Sussex Street. One of the men armed with a gun shot at Atthon before they both escaped in the Albouystown community.

Persons who witnessed the shooting assisted Atthon by rushing him to the Woodlands Hospital. He was treated there and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he remains hospitalised.

Investigations are ongoing

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

From TOP to BOTTOM SILENT!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Four teams level on eight points with 2 rounds to go

Four teams level on eight points with 2 rounds to go

May 25, 2023

CWI Women’s T20 blaze… Kaieteur Sports  – The race for the title in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s T20 Blaze is heating up with four teams at the top of the table on eight points...
Read More
Golden Jaguars for encampment in Jamaica, Miami ahead of Gold Cup prelim

Golden Jaguars for encampment in Jamaica, Miami...

May 25, 2023

GGA calls for “Light Up Guyana” on Sunday in Showing Solidarity for Mahdia

GGA calls for “Light Up Guyana” on Sunday in...

May 25, 2023

National Men’s Hockey Team Selected for CAC Games

National Men’s Hockey Team Selected for CAC...

May 25, 2023

Space Gym 2.0 powers GAPLF’s Intermediate/Masters Championships

Space Gym 2.0 powers GAPLF’s...

May 25, 2023

CWI announces changes to squads for ODI Series, UAE

CWI announces changes to squads for ODI Series,...

May 25, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]