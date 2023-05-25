Golden Jaguars for encampment in Jamaica, Miami ahead of Gold Cup prelim

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s Senior Men’s National Team is gearing up for the upcoming Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims in June, as Jamaal Shabazz-coached team set to participate in two training camps in Jamaica and the United States before the tournament.

The first training camp will take place in Jamaica, where the local squad will join the overseas-based players for an intensive session until June 5.

The team will then travel to Miami for a second camp that will conclude on June 15.

The Golden Jaguars will play their first match against Grenada on June 17 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, marking Guyana’s second appearance in the regional competition.

In a recent interview, Head Coach Shabazz acknowledged that Grenada is a formidable team but quickly added that he is making adjustments to strengthen his side for the much-anticipated match.

“This is a tier one team that was playing the big dogs recently, they have a lot of players coming out of England. We’re trying to bring in one or two players to strengthen the squad, yet keep the chemistry and the camaraderie and the discipline that we had in the last quarter so yes we’re constantly looking to tweak things to improve,” Shabazz said.

The locally-based players will be chosen from 10 clubs presently participating in the KFC Elite League, which kicked off in early May.

A release from the GFF states that the tournament gives the national players a unique training opportunity and the coaching team a chance to see them in a competitive setting before the Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims matches.

“This is a unique preparation. We did not want to take the players away from the club because this Elite League edition has promotion and relegation so we opted to view the players train with the club’s full time. They play in the league and we scout from them playing and training with the clubs and then we select a final squad,” Shabazz shared.

The Golden Jaguars Head Coach further added, “the good thing is that players playing for their clubs will get a chance to have some games under their belt… which will be better than just training. We still have to decide on one or two players. There’s still some minor details to work out in terms of selection…we’re going to call together twenty-six players and then out of that twenty-six, we’ll choose the final twenty-three.”

Guyana’s Senior Men’s National Team qualified for the Concacaf Gold Cup Prelims following a second-place finish in Group C of League B in the 2022/2023 Concacaf Nations League.

The team is looking to build on their previous success and make a strong showing in this year’s tournament and with a mix of experienced and young players, Head Coach Shabazz is confident that they have what it takes to compete at the highest level.