GGA calls for “Light Up Guyana” on Sunday in Showing Solidarity for Mahdia

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Golf Association (GGA) and Nexgen Golf Academy join the nation in expressing heartfelt condolences to the families of all those affected by the senseless tragedy in Mahdia.

The feeling of sadness permeates the country and we commend the decision by President Irfaan Ali and the Guyana government to pause for three days of mourning and let the nation reflect on the enormity of the loss of these young lives. “We will never know what their contributions to the fabric of our nation would have been since their lives have been cut short in the most terrible of circumstances,” said GGA President, Aleem Hussain.

It was only in February of this year that golf was introduced to Region 8 and with a large percentage of new players being females; we may have lost some of our future greatest players in this incident.

The GGA executive is asking that every citizen turn on all the lights in their home at 23:00 hours on Sunday May 28th fir 2 minutes to show solidarity and support for those families who lost loved ones in Mahdia and let world will see the light of lost angels in Guyana finding their way home.