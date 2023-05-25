Four teams level on eight points with 2 rounds to go

CWI Women’s T20 blaze…

Kaieteur Sports – The race for the title in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s T20 Blaze is heating up with four teams at the top of the table on eight points each after three matches. After the third round on Tuesday, defending champs Jamaica, Barbados, Windward Islands and Guyana all have eight points with two more rounds to be played.

Playing at Warner Park, the Windward Islands sprung a big surprise as they defeated Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas by seven wickets. Winning the toss and sending the Red Force Divas into bat first, the Windward Islands continued their consistently accurate bowling as they stifled the Red Force Divas to a score of 59 all out in 17.4 overs. The Windward fielders were brilliant as Qiana Joseph alone had four catches. Bowling for the Windwards, Afy Fletcher, Nerissa Crafton and Carena Noel all had two wickets a piece.

In their turn at the crease the Windward batters made easy work of the target. Joseph led the run-chase with 18 not out followed by 13 from skipper Fletcher.

Speaking with CWI Media at the end of the match, Fletcher said: “It’s really good and exciting feeling beating Trinidad for the first time, we are really happy about it and it’s very good for Windward Islands cricket going forward. The pitch was a bit on the slower end, and I tried to utilize my slower bowlers even though the seamers came through. It was good tactics and techniques by our bowlers, and they made good use of the pitch.”

Barbados snapped Jamaica’s unbeaten start to the tournament by defeating them by nine wickets in the second match of the day. Stafanie Taylor led the Jamaica batting with a valiant 34 not out from 43 balls to guide her team to 98-4 in their 20 overs. Rashada Williams opening the batting was next best with 19 from 23 deliveries.

Keila Elliott did the trick with the ball for Barbados as she picked up 3-0-9-2, while debutant Theanny Herbert-Mayers was one of the most economical with figures of 4-0-12-1.

Aaliyah Alleyne and Kycia Knight shared a 62-run opening partnership as they raced towards the target before Knight was dismissed for 28 off the bowling of Chedean Nation.

Alleyne powered on and brought up the first half-century of the tournament, as she finished on a run-a-ball 55 not out with Kyshona Knight on 11 not out, as Barbados reached 102-1 in 16.5 overs.

Guyana defeated Leewards in exciting encounter

Guyana defeated the Leeward Islands by five wickets in a match that much closer than the victory margin suggests. Batting first, the Leeward Islands were lifted by Divya Saxena who made 31 from 43 balls, next best was Amanda Edwards with 13 from 18 as the closed their innings on 93-6. Plaffiana Millington was once again the standout bowler for Guyana with figures of 4-0-21-3.

Sheneta Grimmond smashed three fours on the way to 26 off 29 for a top score, while Shemaine Campbelle added 23 off 24 not out to take Guyana home to victory in 17.4 overs.

The tournament continues with the fourth round of matches on Thursday. All matches will be streamed LIVE on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel with live scorecards and ball-by-ball scoring on the Windiescricket.com live match centre. (CWI)