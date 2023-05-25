For old time sake!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – “Hi love, good to see you again.”

How come yuh visiting me now? Yuh used to pass me straight pon de road. What happen now? Yuh want something me?”

“Nah, I just checking fuh see how yuh doing? And I look forward to us being friends again.”

“Looking forward to us being friends again?” “When yuh did enjoying de sweet, yuh did not have time fuh me? Yuh never do nothing fuh me.”

“I do nuff things fuh you. How you could say something like duh?. I do so much fuh you that I can’t even remember what I did fuh you.”

“Well let me jolt yuh memory: Yuh never do nothing fuh me. But you do a lot for yourself. Yuh look after yuhself good. Yuh fix up yuhself. But how come yuh looking so discarded now?”

“Oh is just de make up nah deh on. But I nah want to quarrel with you. I just want to let you know that I am still here for you. I am always here for you.

“Thanks for de kind thought. But I gat another friend. De person sitting over deh.”

“Who dah person in de red jersey?”

“Yes, de same person.”

“You know what troubling yuh playing with?”

“I prefer dat kind of trouble because since dah person giving me nuff things.”

“Oh boy, but I thought we could still be friends for old time’s sake.”

“For ‘old time’s sake’ gone out of tune, just like you. Bye!”

Talk half. Leff half.