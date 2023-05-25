Father of seven found dead after fight

Kaieteur News – A father of seven was on Tuesday afternoon found dead in his yard at D’ Urban Street, Georgetown hours after he was involved in a fight with three men.

Dead is Terrance Washington aka “Terry”. He resided at Lot 60 D’Urban Street Lodge, Georgetown. Investigators believe that Washington was killed sometime between 10:00 and 16:15 hrs. Police reported that Washington was seen around 10:00 hrs arguing with a man who did construction work at a building close by. The argument, according to information received by police, escalated when two men scaled his fence and attacked him.

Washington reportedly fought back for some fifteen minutes with men during which he was repeatedly struck with pieces of wood. After the fight ended, the men made good their escape jumping back over the fence and running away.

Washington later collapsed in his yard and remained there until someone saw him lying motionless on the ground and summoned the police. Police said that it received the call around 16:15 hrs and when crime scene ranks arrived, they found Washington dead with a gaping two-inch wound to the centre of his head. After processing the scene, his body was removed and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. Investigations are ongoing.