Exxon awards Houston firm multi-million dollar contract for gas-to-energy project 

May 25, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Trendsetter Engineering Inc., a firm based in Houston, United States has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract to provide Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (“ExxonMobil Guyana”) with an order of TC11 Connection Systems.

Kaieteur News understands that ExxonMobil Guyana plans to use Trendsetter’s innovative clamp connectors on the Gas-to-Energy project. The contract includes Trendsetter’s TCS subsea connectors, hubs, and an assortment of pressure caps and tooling. The contract also includes subsea valves, sourced from Advanced Technology Valve (ATV) in Colico, Italy. The equipment is slated for delivery in mid-2023.

Trendsetter Engineering, Inc. is a privately owned oil and gas service company based in Houston, Texas which provides specialized subsea hardware and offshore service solutions globally, from exploration drilling through abandonment. The Trendsetter Connection System (TCS) is a family of subsea connector solutions developed to meet industry needs for reliable, innovative connector products. The heart of the TCS is Trendsetter’s proprietary TEX metal-to-metal (MTM) gasket system.

Trendsetter first introduced its subsea connector and TEX gasket technology to the industry in 2013. These include options from 2” through 20” nominal sizes, as well as multi-bore, 400°F and 20,000 psi capabilities. “Gas-to-Energy is a truly transformational project for the country and people of Guyana and we’re proud to be a part of it,” said Tony Matson, Vice President of Trendsetter Engineering.

Construction for the project is scheduled to begin this year, with CH4-Lindsayca handling the natural gas-fired power plant and natural gas liquids plant, while Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited will construct the pipeline.

The pipeline will be connected to the Liza Phase One and Two Projects, allowing for the transfer of gas to onshore facilities at the Wales Development Site.

The pipeline alone is expected to cost over US$1.3B, while the onshore facilities will cost US$759M. The project is expected to increase the competitiveness of other industries while reducing the nation’s reliance on heavy fossil fuels.

 

 

