EU calls for robust campaign financing regulations

…says Guyana must guard against corruption, adopt int’l conventions for elections

Kaieteur News – With its newfound oil wealth, Guyana must adopt international conventions to guard against corruption particularly as it relates to the management of its elections.

This is the view expressed by European Union Chief of Mission Javier Nart during a press conference on the EU Election follow up mission to Guyana on the progress towards achieving electoral reform.

The EU Election Follow-up Mission has been meeting with a wide range of stakeholders, including the Government, Opposition and Civil Society. Nart noted that “The convention on corruption is [essential] … because your country has been blessed with oil and a lot of resources… It is very much important that the administration is not overwhelmed by this influx of money that there could be a blessing or challenge.”

The EU Chief of Mission said too that there needs to be specific anti-corruption guidelines when it comes to source of elections campaign financing in an oil economy. Nart stressed in its recommendations the need for electoral framework to be put in place to regulate campaign financing to allow for transparency and accountability, and even equality in the financing of political parties.

Mr. Nart also pointed to the possibility of incumbent governments using public assets for campaign financing and abusing public media, as was the case in Guyana in the 2020 elections. As such, the Chief of Mission said there was urgent need for Guyana to adopt the United Nations Convention against Corruption. “Financing is critical because controlling of financing, accountability…is very, very important who is giving this money. When a party goes to an election and has no limit of its spending, it is like running with a Ferrari against someone who is on feet. Who is going to win? Of course, the Ferrari wins. So, we have to have an equal playing field and so, the spending has to have a limit,” the EU Chief reasoned.

EU Electoral Analyst, Alexander Matus explained that two of the priority recommendations that have been implemented in full through provisions contained in the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act. “We suggested that clear tabulation procedures, written procedures are implemented, and this has been taken care of by one of the provisions in the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act…and the second priority recommendation called for increased transparency in the robust publication of the Statement of Poll,” Mr. Matus explained.

The EU representative noted that eight priority recommendations form part of a total of 26 recommendations made by the EU Electoral Observation Mission – the majority of which require changes in the country’s legislative framework and Constitution.

However, with the country now midway through the electoral cycle, the Follow-up Mission believes that there is still time for the electoral reform to take place, though constitutional reform may be much slower.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nart said the recommendations if implemented in full will undoubtedly enhance the efficacy, transparency and integrity of the electoral process in Guyana. “Electoral reform is critically important to rebuild confidence in the integrity of the administration of general elections. The EU Delegation supports continued democracy, and good governance in Guyana and wishes to support stakeholders in their efforts to promote such reform,” Mr. Nart said.