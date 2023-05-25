$13.7M health post commissioned in Barabina, Region One

Kaieteur News – Hundreds of residents of Barabina, located in the Mabaruma sub-district of Region One, are now benefitting from enhanced healthcare services with the construction of a new health post in the community.

The newly constructed facility, valued at $13.7 million, was officially commissioned by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal last Saturday. Regional Chairman Brentnol Ashley, Regional Vice-Chairperson Annansha Peters, Regional Executive Officer Tika Bisesar, and Mabaruma District Medical Officer Mitchel Pierre also attended the commissioning ceremony.

During brief remarks, Minister Croal said the construction of this modern facility serves as a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to enhancing medical services in the hinterland and riverine areas.

“When you elect leaders, you elect those persons to work on your behalf to make your lives better. And so, it does not matter where you live…you are going to be getting the very best healthcare and other services for you, your children, and even for the elderly,” Minister Croal affirmed.

In his remarks, the regional chairman highlighted that the commissioning of the health post fulfills a commitment made by the PPP/C Government during its time in opposition. He noted that soon after assuming office in August 2022, one of the government’s initial initiatives was to provide training for a group of 52 Community Health Workers (CHWs), supplementing the existing pool of trained CHWs in the region.

Ashley said two individuals from the newly trained batch, who are originally from Barabina, will be returning to serve and manage the health post. In December last year, the government initiated an enhanced smart health facility in Mabaruma, at a cost of $150 million. During the commissioning ceremony, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali revealed the government’s commitment to allocating over $125 billion towards essential improvements at hospitals located in Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine within the next three years. From the total allocation, approximately $4.1 billion (equivalent to $US20 million) will be dedicated to infrastructure upgrades specifically targeting Moruca, Mabaruma, and Port Kaituma. (DPI)